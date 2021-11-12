https://ria.ru/20211112/preparat-1758845780.html

Coronavirus drug registered in Russia

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. A drug for coronavirus “Areplivir” has been registered in Russia, it follows from the state register of drugs. “Date of registration: 11/12/2021. It is allowed to enter into civil circulation for up to five years,” – follows from the drug card. The drug for coronavirus infection “Areplivir” (international non-proprietary name “Favipiravir”) was developed and produced at the Saransk plant “Biochemist” (part of the “Promomed” group) in 2020. In February 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that since September the plant has increased the production of the drug tenfold, to month, and plans to increase the output to two million.

