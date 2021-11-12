Dakota Johnson stood up for Johnny Depp and other “canceled” Hollywood stars

Washington, November 4th. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actress Dakota Johnson, 32, stated that society shuns some “canceled” celebrities, without considering that people can change and adjust their behavior and attitudes.

Journalists asked Johnson for his opinion on working with some of the celebrities accused of abuse. In particular, about working with Johnny Depp, who later became the center of the scandal with the beating of actress Amber Heard. Also in the 2019 horror film Wounds, Johnson co-stars with actor Armie Hammer, who was recently accused of rape and cannibalism.

“I have never experienced this first-hand from any of these people. I have spent an incredible time working with them and I feel sad at the loss of great masters. I am sad for people who need help and may not receive it on time, ”said the actress.

According to Johnson, she believes in atonement and in the ability of a person to learn from mistakes and change. The culture of cancellation is a decline, and the very term disgusts the star. Johnson said she was upset that someone was hurt or offended, all the more undeservedly.

After numerous trials with Amber Heard, Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp became an outcast in the Hollywood crowd. Many studios have boycotted him.