Daniel Craig, Will Smith and Sandra Bullock: How Much Do Hollywood’s Biggest Actors Earn

The American magazine about the world of show business Variety has released an investigation into the salaries of the largest Hollywood movie stars. It is not only about how much popular actors get, but also about the impact of streaming services on their fees. We retell the most important of their material. Ten years ago, the actors knew that their well-being depends on the success of the film at the box office – this phenomenon is called “the first gross dollar” (the project participant receives a percentage of the box office from the first day of the box office). Even the biggest stars could be left without money, and it was possible to find out for sure about this only after the premiere of the film. However, the situation was corrected by the digital revolution.

Interesting re Hollywood talent remuneration is adapting to modern movie streaming.

The emergence of streaming platforms, and especially their increased popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic, has become a kind of safety cushion. The debut of the tape on the big screens now has a less significant role, because the actors began to pay steadily for filming from the income that comes from the numerous streaming subscribers. Since 1996, the industry standard for movie stars has been a salary of $ 20 million per picture. Everyone looked up to Jim Carrey, who earned exactly the same amount for his role in the comedy “The Cable Guy” by Ben Stiller. The film grossed over $ 102 million on a budget of $ 47 million.

“Now talent gets as much as possible at the entrance, because the traditional path to OTC profits is disappearing as conglomerates create boxes of content war to feed global platforms.”

This amount is still more related to the headliners of films shot for theatrical release. For example, Sandra Bullock received $ 20 million for the lead role in Lost City of D from Paramount, Brad Pitt for participation in the High Speed ​​Train from Sony, and Chris Hemsworth for Thor: Love and Thunder from Disney (all films will be released for hire in 2022). However, this figure is rather sliding. Chris Pine will earn about $ 11.5 million for Paramount’s promising Dungeon Dragons franchise, and Robert Pattinson will earn $ 3 million for the lead role in Batman. Five years ago, this kind of income would have given the actors top spots in the ratings, but compared to the royalties offered by Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services, it simply pales. At the top of the list is Daniel Craig with $ 100 million in revenue.

Craig received this amount thanks to the sale of two sequels to the detective film Knives Out, Ryan Johnson. Netflix is ​​reimbursing movie stars for planned domestic box office grosses that they might receive if the films were released exclusively in theaters. “I’ve done a grueling job of reporting stellar salaries and I must say this is a bad day for Daniel Craig’s heirs.” wrote study author Matt Donnelly tweeted.

The fact is that literally the day before it became known that Craig does not plan to leave a lot of money for the next generation. He is sure that “the idea of ​​inheritance is tasteless” and the fortune is worth spending in life or donating to charity. Considering that Daniel Craig will receive $ 100 million for just one film franchise (and the whole world is waiting for a sequel about James Bond with his participation), he has every chance of fulfilling both plans. Luckily for the kids of other big movie stars, Craig isn’t the only actor to make an astonishing amount of money. Dwayne Johnson, who will star in Amazon Studios’ Red One, is in second place in the salary rankings. According to Variety insiders, the actor has already received an advance of $ 30 million, and after filming is completed, this figure may rise to 50 million. Will Smith and Denzel Washington will each receive $ 40 million for their participation in King Richard and The Devil in Detail, respectively. The fourth line of the top is shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”) and Mark Wahlberg (“Spencer’s Justice”) with a salary of $ 30 million. Rounding out the top five are Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up) and Julia Roberts (Leave the World Behind), each with a $ 25 million fee.

In the era of the pandemic, some films began to be shown simultaneously on online platforms and in cinemas, which sparked a riot among actors, whose income fell sharply. Tom Cruise is one of the few stars making money from both formats. For his role in Top Gun: The Maverick, he will receive $ 13 million in streaming (that is, before the release), but the film is likely to become a hit at the box office on the big screens, and Cruz’s fee will increase significantly.