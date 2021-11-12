Daniel Radcliffe refused to reunite with the Harry Potter cast

Believe it or not, the first Harry Potter movie came out almost 20 years ago. The first part of the film franchise will celebrate its anniversary on November 4th. On the occasion of the round date of the cast, the actors are planning a reunion, but the leading actor Daniel Radcliffe will not be among them. Why?

As it turned out, the actor will prefer new projects to memories of past glories: “I’m sure there will be some kind of celebration, but I don’t know for sure if we will get together. I myself am now in the Dominican Republic and am filming. Then I’ll be busy finishing up on the filming. With this message, I am very afraid to disappoint someone, “- quotes the actor Mirror.

Well, such a decision has a foundation. Despite the fact that Daniel is already 31 years old, he largely remained hostage to the role of “the boy who survived.” But to the delight of fans, while it is reported that the performers of the roles of Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) will nevertheless join the celebration of the anniversary of the first picture.

Recall that not so long ago Radcliffe expressed his desire to star in the next episode of “Fast and the Furious”, but only on the condition that he does not need to drive a car: “Driving on camera is probably the part of my job that I hate the most. In real life, I hardly ever drive. I have rights. But I’m really bad at it and I don’t really do it, ”Daniel explained his condition in Conan O’Brien’s podcast.