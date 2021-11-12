Daughters of Jude Law, Sean Penn, Julia Roberts and other actors on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, photo

Iris Lowe, daughter of Jude Law

20-year-old Iris is no longer a newcomer to the industry, the girl is making her first and very successful steps in a modeling career. But at the Cannes Film Festival, she shone for the first time. Jude Law’s eldest daughter arrived on the Cote d’Azur as the face of Dior. Despite considerable achievements and attending many social events, Cannes has become a real event for Iris. “Dreams come true,” she wrote in delight after her first appearance on the red carpet.

Iris Lowe in Cannes (photo: instagram.com/lirisaw)

Dylan Francis Penn, daughter of Sean Penn

When Sean Penn appeared on the red carpet with gorgeous blondes, the audience did not immediately realize that one of them was his daughter. Model and actress Dylan, 30, did not come to the festival as a guest. The girl played the main role in her father’s film. By the way, 60-year-old Penn also played in the film.

Dylan is a real father’s daughter, who inherited from her father not only talent and charisma, but also ambition. “We both have ego. We are both very self-confident, sometimes we are so confident in ourselves that it can greatly annoy others,” the beauty shared in an interview.

Dylan is already in the cinema (photo: instagram.com/iamdylanpenn)

Hazel Patricia, daughter of Julia Roberts

16-year-old Hazel, unlike her cousin Emma, ​​is not a public person. Therefore, the appearance on the red carpet became for her something from the category of a fabulous ball for Cinderella. Hazel Patricia made her debut in Cannes to support her father, who presented the film “Flag Day”.

In an interview, Julia Roberts admitted that she is not going to raise “little geniuses and actors” from children, but simply wants to see them cheerful and happy. But judging by the delight on the girl’s face, this world is clearly interesting to her.

The girl so far acts only as a support (photo: instagram.com/modermoder; screen instagram.com/tuslylemagazine)

Honor Byrne, daughter of Tilda Swinton

“Pinch me,” Aunor wrote on her blog, posting a photo from Cannes. Her blog has at most 20 publications and it seems that she is not interested in publicity. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old heiress of the popular actress has already played in several films and can rightfully feel at home in the party.

The company in the tapes “I am love” and “Souvenir” was her mother. Apparently, Honor will continue the family business. But her twin brother Xavier is far from the world of cinema and has never appeared in public.

Tilda and her daughter love filming together (photo: Getty Images)

Margaret Qualley, daughter of Andie MacDowell

A 26-year-old dancer, actress and model, Margaret is best known for her KENZO World ads. Nevertheless, the girl has an excellent list of film and serial works. One of her most famous roles is in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where she worked with such masters as Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. The girl’s game was highly appreciated by critics. Which is not surprising: she grew up in a creative family and inherited a lot of talents.

This year she was not seen at the Cannes Film Festival. But it was from the red carpet of the famous festival, where she first appeared with her mother in 2012, that her popularity took off.

Andie MacDowell on the red carpet with Margaret (photo: Getty Images)