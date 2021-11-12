David Duchovny admitted that Scientologists tried to recruit him

The “X-Files” and “Californication” star has been filming infrequently in recent years, devoting his time to writing and music – he recently released his third studio album, Gestureland. However, the other day, 61-year-old David Duchovny gave a rare long interview, in which, in particular, he told how Scientologists tried to recruit him. A close friend of Duchovny’s, actor Jason Bech, best known for his role as detective Hank Voight in the series Chicago Police, became an adherent of Scientology teachings back in the mid-90s. Dukhovny also tried to recruit.

I was at a friend’s wedding and they had a session over me with an electronic counter (we are talking about an electropsychometer – a device used in the Church of Scientology that measures mental state and changes in the state of a person). I knew right away that this was a recruitment, because they ask very personal questions and collect information about me that I would not like to give out to everyone. Their session did not go well. I didn’t play by their rules and never came back to it. Jason, to his credit, never tried to recruit me himself. His persuasion boiled down to the fact that he told me how great it was, and unobtrusively said that I should try, nothing more, ”Duchovny told the Daily Beast.

David Duchovny

Duchovny and Bech have drifted apart because, as David said, “Scientologists always keep apart.” The actor is still worried that he could not then pull his friend out of the sect.

Either I didn’t have the courage to besiege him and pull him out of there, or he himself said that he was very happy there … Maybe I let him down as a friend over the years? – David reflected in an interview. In addition, Duchovny is openly indignant that the Church of Scientology in the United States is exempt from paying taxes.

Why can’t I come up with my own religion and stop paying taxes? Jason Bech eventually abandoned Scientology’s beliefs and became an ardent opponent of this church.

Note that there are still many adherents of Scientology doctrine among American celebrities. For example, John Travolta, Will Smith and Tom Cruise. By the way, Tom Cruise, according to insiders, hardly sees his daughter Suri (according to some reports, in recent years, the famous father has never visited his daughter from Katie Holmes) precisely because of Scientology. As the former “parishioners” say, Scientologists simply forbid Tom to communicate with his daughter.

Tom Cruise with his daughter in his arms, 2012

By the way, the activities of the Church of Scientology in Moscow have been banned since 2016 after 22 years of existence.