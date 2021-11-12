Deadpool 3 will begin filming in 2022 – I’m 70% sure – Igromania

Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of “Main character“In an interview Collider shed some light on the third part “Deadpool»- filming should start in 2022. But it is not exactly…

“Percentage probability? Do not know. Hard to say. Maybe 50-50? Now the film is in the active phase of creation, and we are happy with it. And what the hell is the month now? August? Maybe next year [начнём съёмки]? Yes, that sounds reasonable. I would say the odds are 70%“.

In the same interview, Reynolds praised the film’s writers, the Molyneux sisters.

“They are incredibly talented and very, very smart. They perfectly understand the world and skillfully deceive the expectations of the audience.“.

In addition, Reynolds said in an interview with IGN that in a half-joke he offered Disney to make a short film about the hunter from “Bambi“- unfortunately, he was refused.

“I wanted a short where Deadpool interrogated the hunter who killed Bambi’s mom. But the trick was that Deadpool was actually a huge fan of his. And it wasn’t an interrogation – he was just curious to know what it was like to be the most hated villain in Disney history.“.

But they gave the go-ahead for a commercial with Korg from “Torah“.

Deadpool 3 will be the first [и, возможно, единственным] a highly rated Marvel Studios movie. If filming begins next year, the premiere could take place as early as 2023.