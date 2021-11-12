Defeat, fight and boycott. How one of the main matches of the Russian national team of the year was held in St. Petersburg – Sport – St. Petersburg News

Photo: Sergey Mikhailichenko / Fontanka.ru Share this Share this

The Russian team played one of the two decisive matches of the 2022 World Cup qualification against the Cyprus national team in St. Petersburg. Two rounds before the end, Valery Karpin’s charges were in first place. With Croatia lagging two points behind, play in the last round. Therefore, it was impossible to stumble before such an important game. The task turned out to be simple, although it didn’t start out very fun. Cyprus, along with Malta, is the weakest team in Group H: five defeats, two draws and one victory in eight matches with a goal difference of “-10”. In the first match on September 4, Russia confidently beat the Cypriots on the road with a score of 2: 0. You can’t even imagine what could have changed in the second game already in St. Petersburg.

The head coach of the Cyprus national team Nikos Kostenoglu on the eve of the match poured compliments on the Russians. “Tomorrow we will play with the main team of the group, the leader. We promise that we will show a good game, this is our national duty. We will give our all 100%. I am glad that we are working with the players again. I want to note their attitude. I have optimistic expectations from tomorrow’s game, but the strongest will win. We want to show our spirit, we are ready to play, ”Kostenoglu bravely. Karpin, in turn, was careful in his forecasts. “Teams like Cyprus and others, who are not considered favorites, know how to defend. I think they will come out at 5-4-1. It is not so easy to attack against a large number of defenders, it is not easy to find free zones, ”Karpin said about the opponent. In the end, there were no surprises. Although the first half of the game could have been more fun. There was much more life in the under-stands and on the stands themselves. Inside one of the sectors, the organizers installed a tiny football box just a few meters long. There, anyone could play with former players of the Russian national team Andrei Arshavin, Diniyar Bilyaletdinov and Ruslan Pimenov. The games were held in a three-by-three format. Without any clear rules, the duration was determined only by the presenter. In an hour, the veterans managed to play about 15 such matches and lost only once, when boys of 8-9 years old came out against them. Arshavin and the company never succumbed to adult men in scarves of the Russian national team. However, none of the fans left disappointed for obvious reasons.

In another sector, Dmitry Sychev, Egor Titov and Dmitry Alenichev were photographed with the audience. Adult bearded pink-cheeked men touchingly hugged them and patted them by the shoulders, but the veterans patiently, gritting their teeth, continued to smile. The match of the current footballers of the Russian national team began sleepily. And although Karpin’s team took the lead in the fourth minute thanks to the timely substituted leg of Zenit player Alexander Erokhin, the overall impression remained sad. It is possible that the mood of the players could have been influenced by the half-empty stands: due to covid restrictions, only 13 thousand fans were allowed to play, who literally disappeared into the 68-thousand-seat stadium. And if it were not for the fan turn, one could completely fall asleep and sleep through the entire incendiary second half. At first, the fans simply arranged noisy support for the national team, and then decided to organize fistfights, finally dispelling the boredom. Before that, several times from the bend came an obscene chant with a request for someone to leave the stands. According to Fontanka, the fans were not satisfied with a small group of ordinary fans who somehow ended up on a bend, but did not take part in active support.

Soon, one fighter in a white T-shirt separated from the organized group of fans and went to the silent ones. A fight broke out word for word. Dozens of other fans followed suit, as well as stewards and the stadium security service. Only ten minutes later it was possible to calm down the heated men. It seemed that the situation was settled, but at the start of the second half, the fans who came back from the break were organized again and had finally left the turn. According to one version, this is due to the detention of one of their leaders. One way or another, but after their departure, the stadium became completely quiet. And only then the footballers themselves got down to business. Or maybe they were encouraged by the criticism of Andrei Arshavin, who during a break in an interview with commentator Viktor Gusev at the entire stadium criticized the players for being passive.

Share this Share this

Goals flew into the gates of Cyprus in a hail. Fedor Smolov (55 minutes), Andrey Mostovoy (56), Alexey Sutormin (62), Anton Zabolotny (81) and again Alexander Erokhin (87) scored one after another. As a result, after the final whistle on the scoreboard flaunted 6: 0. But it turned out to be difficult to thank the fans for their support to the players: the fans left, and the other several thousand, who had not yet fled from the stadium, were too widely dispersed. As a result, they clapped in the central circle and dispersed. The main thing has been done: now the Russian national team has a good goal difference, which will be decisive for determining the first place in the event of a tie with Croatia in the 2022 World Cup qualification.

Artem Kuzmin, Fontanka.ru