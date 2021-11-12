Demo version of Monica Bellucci in years performed by Salma Hayek | Alena Zhirikova

This is when we talk about the similarity of the films. Otherwise, the second part turned out to be just as similar to the first, as an evil twin brother to its positive relative.

Having succumbed to the general feminization of society and wanting to be in trend, director Patrick Hughes made a lady the main character here. So welcome! Instead of the killer Darius, his wife, the swindler Sonya, rules the ball in the sequel. The idea may not be new, but in itself is not bad. Problems start with incarnation.

Darius’s character was quite controversial. He is a super professional killer, capable of killing his victim, who appears for a second in the plane’s window, with one shot from a distance of 300 meters. At the same time, it is clearly principled in the matter of choosing exclusively complete villains for the role of their victims. But to all this, Darius is a gentle and romantic spouse and a good, reliable friend. Actually, this versatility has caused the sympathy of millions of viewers for Darius and a rating of 10 out of 10 on the largest domestic film site. But his wife, alas, cannot boast of such versatility.

Sonia performed by Salma Hayek is clumsy, cliché and one-dimensional. A kind of scandalous saleswoman of indeterminate age in a general store, who is in eternal search for a nutritious man, and therefore, on occasion and without that, demonstrates her breasts to everyone.

Actually, the first American viewers of “The Killer’s Wife’s Bodyguard” also noted this, giving the film a little more than three points out of ten and lowering the film’s expectation rating to a boring 27%. For comparison, the first part at one time under the same conditions earned 43%.

On the world famous IMDb portal, the picture is much sadder. In the “Popularity” rating, the film is only on the 50th line. He went down there from the 20th position as a result of the last “evaluation” – the test group watched the new movie exactly on the eve of the world premiere.

The audience unanimously accused the new film of being secondary and an attempt to duplicate the original. And also the superficiality and stupidity of the characters.

And indeed: the plot of the sequel literally repeats the paths of its predecessor one to one. Only now, without the lightness and irony of the first part. Even the tragic story with Kincaid’s father from “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” is literally duplicated in “The Wife’s Bodyguard”, but with the character of Ryan Reynolds. True, if the story of Kincaid was emotional and touching, then the hypertrophied and pretentious version of Bryce looks like a dull cheap fake, like a copy of a luxury brand from a Chinese website.

But let’s get back to the main character Sonia Kinkade. Salma Hayek is an interesting actress, but, alas, one-sided. Here, too, Salma traditionally tries to swim out on her sexuality, which at 54, despite numerous surgical interventions, alas, is no longer the same. From Salma here turned out a kind of demo version of Monica Bellucci in years.

This one-sidedness of the actress ruined her heroine Sonia Kincaid, making the closest hysterical middle-aged aunt out of the spouse of the main killer. Vulgar and tasteless. A sort of classic visitor to women’s forums, who can only swear at her husband, talk about her eggs and “babies”, while constantly reminding the world that men once fell in stacks at her feet.

According to the actress herself, in this way they tried to present the complex topic of menopause in a humorous manner. The trick failed. It turned out just as clumsy, not elegant and not funny, as Dmitry Guberniev did to “plant” Olga Buzova in the recent scandalous broadcast of a sports TV channel.

Indeed, in my childhood, Vyacheslav Dobrynin reminded of the fact that salt should not be poured onto the wound, even in my childhood. Just as it is impossible for decent people to condemn the illnesses and physical imperfections of others.

But thanks to “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” Salma Hayek managed to meet Antonio Banderas on the set for the fourth time. They already starred together in “Desperate”, “Puss in Boots” and “Four Rooms”, and now this.