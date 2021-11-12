Designers made a 3D model of Apple’s electric car based on the company’s patents

Automotive experts from Vanarama examined Apple’s transportation-related patents and created a 3D model of a potential Apple Car based on that data. Based on official patents, they showed the possible appearance of the car, as well as its interior.

The concept is based on numerous patents of Cupertinians and includes not only the exterior of the body, but also the interior. Each element used is worth mentioning of the applied patent.

It is noteworthy that they did not just draw a series of concepts. The designers have created a full-fledged interactive model that can be viewed from different angles. Moreover, if desired, users can even move to the car salon and evaluate the interior.

In the interior of the vehicle, according to the designers, it will be possible to see a huge touchscreen display occupying the entire dashboard, and an auxiliary one in the center of the steering wheel. On the screen, you can see the interfaces of the CarPlay system and an operating system reminiscent of iOS.

The source notes that early Apple patents rarely fully reveal the exact shape of the final product. However, the result of Vanarama’s work is the first 3D rendering of what Apple’s future car might look like.