DEX grows faster than CEX, but Binance is still ahead of the competition | Blockchain24

A new report from Chainalysis shows that the number of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) is growing faster than all other types of crypto exchanges. But similar web data shows that centralized exchanges are far from unpopular, with Binance having 171 million visitors in October.

Chainalysis released a report on crypto exchanges on November 11 and provided analysis, breaking down exchanges by their business models, including DEX, CEX, over-the-counter (OTC) brokers, derivatives platforms, and high risk exchanges with minimum requirements for your client (KYC). According to the data, the number of DEXs in the period from Q1 2019 to Q3 2021 increased by more than 100% and as of June of this year was about 205. In comparison, the number of CEX temporarily increased from about 100 to 120 before returning to region 100 during this time period.

The number of OTC brokers has also increased significantly, 50% to mark 150 in the third quarter of 2021. The number of derivatives exchanges has seen a slight drop to around 125 in 2019 and has, in fact, been held in a range since high-risk exchanges flashed to around 150 in mid-2020, before plummeting below 100 in the third quarter of 2021. …

“Of course, the number of active exchanges in each category is not the only way to assess the health of these categories. After all, cryptocurrency businesses aren’t just trying to survive – they need to grow their user bases and transaction volumes in order to thrive, “the report said.

Chainalysis emphasized that the growing popularity of DEX over the past two years has coincided with “the explosive growth of the DeFi category as a whole.” The firm highlighted that the total value received by DEX rose from about $ 10 billion in July 2020 to a peak of $ 368 million in May 2021, representing an increase of about 3579%.

Despite having met with scrutiny and rebuff from regulators around the world in recent months, the data shows that the centralized exchange Binance still dominates its competitors. According to Similar Web data compiled by Finbold, Binance had the most web traffic of all crypto exchanges in October, with a total of 171 million visitors. This figure represents an increase of 12% over the previous month. Coinbase ranked second with 91 million visitors last month and had a 31% surge in traffic over the previous month.

Notably, the third most popular exchange is PancakeSwap, a DEX powered by Binance’s Smart Chain, with 25 million visitors and a 14% increase from the previous month. While Bybit is ranked fourth with 24 million (down 8% from September).

Coingecko data shows that Binance is well ahead of its competitors in terms of volume, with the platform totaling over $ 33.3 billion in the last 24 hours. This figure is more than five times the total of Coinbase Rank 2, which brought in $ 6.6 billion in volume.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that former Binance executives estimated the firm could be worth up to $ 300 billion as a public company. It is unclear when and how Binance will go public, given the lack of an official headquarters. However, CEO Changpeng Zhao said in September that Binance’s US subsidiary was considering an initial public offering (IPO). in 2024.