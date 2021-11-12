DEX is growing faster than CEX, but Binance still sees 171 million monthly visitors.

A new Chainalysis report shows that the number of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) is growing faster than all other types of cryptocurrency exchanges. But similar data online shows that centralized exchanges are far from unpopular: Binance had 171 million visitors in October.

Chainalysis released a report on cryptocurrency exchanges on Nov 11 and presented an analysis, breaking down exchanges by their business models, including DEX, CEX, over-the-counter (OTC) brokers, derivatives platforms, and high-risk exchanges with minimal customer knowledge (KYC).

According to the data, the number of DEXs in the period from Q1 2019 to Q3 2021 increased by more than 100% and amounted to about 205 as of June of this year. In comparison, the number of CEXs temporarily increased from about 100 to 120 before returning to 100 regions during this time period.

The number of OTC brokers also increased significantly, adding about 50% and reaching 150 in the third quarter of 2021. The number of derivatives exchanges increased slightly to 125 in 2019 and has remained largely unchanged in the region since then, although it has remained high. Risk swaps occurred in mid-2020 to around 150 and then plummeted below 100 in the third quarter of 2021.

Growth of active cryptocurrency exchanges: Chainalysis

“Of course, the number of active exchanges in each category is not the only way to judge the status of these categories. After all, cryptocurrency companies aren’t just trying to survive – they need to grow their user base and transaction volumes in order to thrive, ”the report said.

However, in all categories, the number of small exchanges has declined, suggesting that the exchange market can no longer support niche players. The lesson? To stay in business, exchanges need to reach a mass audience or a small audience of large traders. – Chainalysis (@chainalysis), November 10, 2021

Chainalysis stressed that the rise in popularity of DEX over the past two years has coincided with “the explosive growth of the DeFi category as a whole.” The firm highlighted that the total value received by DEX has grown from roughly $ 10 billion in July 2020 to a peak of $ 368 million in May 2021, representing an increase of around 3579%.

Binance remains the leader

Despite intense scrutiny and opposition from regulators around the world in recent months, the data shows that the centralized exchange Binance continues to outperform its competitors.

According to Similar Web data compiled by Finbold, Binance had the most web traffic of any cryptocurrency exchange in October, with a total of 171 million visitors. The figure is 12% higher than a month earlier. Coinbase ranks second with 91 million visitors last month and has a 31% increase in traffic over the previous month.

Notably, the third most popular exchange is PancakeSwap, a DEX powered by Binance’s smart network, with 25 million visitors and a 14% increase from the previous month. While Bybit is in fourth place with 24 million (8% less than in September).

Coingecko data shows that Binance is well ahead of its competitors in terms of volume, with over $ 33.3 billion raised in the platform in the last 24 hours. That figure is more than five times the total value of the runner-up Coinbase, which brought in 24 volumes worth $ 6.6 billion.

On the subject: Binance will spend $ 115 million in France on the development of the European cryptocurrency ecosystem

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that former Binance executives estimated the company could be worth up to $ 300 billion as a public company. It is unclear when and how Binance will go public, given the lack of an official headquarters. However, CEO Changpeng Zhao said in September that Binance’s US subsidiary is considering an initial public offering (IPO) in 2024.