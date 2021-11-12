Died academician Evgeny Chazov – RBK

The outstanding scientist and cardiologist was 92 years old. He consulted Leonid Brezhnev and Yuri Andropov, Boris Yeltsin was operated at his Cardiology Center

Photo: Sergey Guneev / RIA Novosti



Died Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Honorary Director of the National Medical Research Center of Cardiology Evgeny Chazov. He was 92 years old, according to the press service of the Ministry of Health.

“An outstanding cardiologist and scientist, the creator of thrombolytic therapy – about Evgeny Ivanovich, it can be said without exaggeration that he saved millions of lives,” the ministry added.

The Ministry of Health recalled that Chazov’s scientific developments saved millions of people. “The experiment on the use of fibrolysin, a drug for dissolving blood clots in the treatment of myocardial infarction, was carried out by Evgeny Ivanovich himself. Subsequently, the use of improved thrombolytic therapy has saved the lives of thousands of people. For this development, Evgeny Chazov was awarded the Lenin Prize in 1982, ”the message says.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko expressed his condolences to Chazov’s family and colleagues.

Evgeny Chazov was born in 1929 in Nizhny Novgorod. A graduate of the Kiev Medical Institute, he worked for many years at the Institute of Therapy (later – the Institute of Cardiology), where he was also involved in the development of new drugs.