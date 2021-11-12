Died “Kremlin doctor” Evgeny Chazov

Died Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, honorary director of the “National Medical Research Center of Cardiology” Yevgeny Chazov, he was 92 years old. This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Health.

Evgeny Chazov. Photo: Kremlin website

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko expressed condolences to Chazov’s family and colleagues. “An outstanding cardiologist and scientist, the creator of thrombolytic therapy – one can say without exaggeration about Evgeny Ivanovich that he saved millions of lives. His bold scientific developments in the treatment of patients with heart attacks, new approaches to the therapy of thrombosis were widely used in our country, in Europe and the United States, ”the statement says.

What caused the death is not specified.

Evgeny Chazov – Soviet and Russian cardiologist, doctor of medical sciences, professor.

In 1967-1986, he headed the fourth Main Directorate under the USSR Ministry of Health, in which the leaders of the USSR were treated, therefore he was called the “Kremlin doctor”. The cardiologist received an offer to head the so-called “Kremlin” at the age of 37 and initially did not want to agree. “It was not soon that I, a naive doctor and scientist, realized that I turned out to be a ‘pawn’ in the political struggle for power that unfolded at that time,” Chazov described this proposal in 2012.

“My work on the treatment of patients with myocardial infarction, new approaches to the treatment of thrombosis were known by this time in many countries of the world. The famous American cardiologist Paul White, with whom we became friends, predicted a great future for my work. And suddenly, like a hurricane, all my plans and dreams were swept away in a few days, ”Chazov wrote in the book“ How the Leaders Left. Notes of the chief doctor of the Kremlin ”.

From 1987 to 1990, Chazov was the Minister of Health of the USSR.

He also became a laureate of the Lenin Prize, three State Prizes of the USSR, the Prize of the Council of Ministers of the USSR, the State Prize of Russia and a full Knight of the Order for Merit to the Fatherland.