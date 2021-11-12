https://ria.ru/20211112/chazov-1758770404.html
Died RAS academician cardiologist Evgeny Chazov
Died academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences cardiologist Evgeny Chazov – Russia news today
Died RAS academician cardiologist Evgeny Chazov
Died Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Honorary Director of the National Medical Research Center of Cardiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia Yevgeny Chazov, the Ministry of Health of Russia expresses condolences, RIA Novosti reported, 11/12/2021
2021-11-12T15: 40
2021-11-12T15: 40
2021-11-12T15: 42
health – society
society
the Russian Academy of Sciences
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/17393/02/173930296_0:228:2293:1518_1920x0_80_0_0_eee9bce49abcb211248460868251beb5.jpg
MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Died Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Honorary Director of the National Medical Research Center of Cardiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia Yevgeny Chazov, the Ministry of Health of Russia expresses condolences, the press service of the Ministry said. Of Russia Evgeny Chazov “, – said in the message. The ministry named Chazov an outstanding cardiologist and scientist, noted that he saved millions of lives. “His bold scientific developments in the treatment of patients with heart attacks, new approaches to the therapy of thrombosis were widely used in our country, in Europe and the USA. An experiment on the use of fibrolysin, a drug to dissolve blood clots in the treatment of myocardial infarction – Evgeny Ivanovich spent on himself, “- noted in the Ministry of Health. Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko and the staff of the ministry expressed condolences to the relatives and colleagues of the academician.
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/17393/02/173930296_0:13:2293:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_af9648b1dd8b2a46cf716158e5fc542e.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
health – society, society, Russian Academy of Sciences, Russia
Died RAS academician cardiologist Evgeny Chazov