https://ria.ru/20211112/chazov-1758770404.html

Died RAS academician cardiologist Evgeny Chazov

Died academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences cardiologist Evgeny Chazov – Russia news today

Died RAS academician cardiologist Evgeny Chazov

Died Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Honorary Director of the National Medical Research Center of Cardiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia Yevgeny Chazov, the Ministry of Health of Russia expresses condolences, RIA Novosti reported, 11/12/2021

2021-11-12T15: 40

2021-11-12T15: 40

2021-11-12T15: 42

health – society

society

the Russian Academy of Sciences

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/17393/02/173930296_0:228:2293:1518_1920x0_80_0_0_eee9bce49abcb211248460868251beb5.jpg

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Died Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Honorary Director of the National Medical Research Center of Cardiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia Yevgeny Chazov, the Ministry of Health of Russia expresses condolences, the press service of the Ministry said. Of Russia Evgeny Chazov “, – said in the message. The ministry named Chazov an outstanding cardiologist and scientist, noted that he saved millions of lives. “His bold scientific developments in the treatment of patients with heart attacks, new approaches to the therapy of thrombosis were widely used in our country, in Europe and the USA. An experiment on the use of fibrolysin, a drug to dissolve blood clots in the treatment of myocardial infarction – Evgeny Ivanovich spent on himself, “- noted in the Ministry of Health. Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko and the staff of the ministry expressed condolences to the relatives and colleagues of the academician.

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/17393/02/173930296_0:13:2293:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_af9648b1dd8b2a46cf716158e5fc542e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

health – society, society, Russian Academy of Sciences, Russia