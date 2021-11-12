Died satirist Viktor Koklyushkin | News | News

The famous Russian satirist Viktor Koklyushkin died. This was reported on Thursday, November 12, by Vesti24.

He passed away at the age of 75. It is specified that the cause of death was acute heart failure.

Koklyushkin is known for his monologues, of which the Russians remember most of all “Oh so!”, “Offensive”, “Stunned” and others. The writer’s satirical stories were read by such famous Russian comedians as Vladimir Vinokur, Evgeny Petrosyan and Klara Novikova.

The satirist received a diploma as a stage playwright. In his youth, he changed many professions, including working as a handyman, commandant at the military registration and enlistment office and editor.

At the age of 23 he began to write a column in the Literaturnaya Gazeta. Soon his work received recognition from readers. The works of Koklyushkin were first performed from the stage by the pop artist Yevgeny Kravinsky.

Only at the age of 38, the writer himself came out with his story. This happened on the air of the Around Laughter program.

Koklyushkin has written more than 10 books, among which the most popular are “Hello, Lyusya, it’s me!” and “How to become the soul of the company”. In addition, the artist took part in writing the script for the animated film The Magnificent Gosha, which was filmed at the Soyuzmultfilm studio in the late 1980s.

Since 2012, he worked in the newspaper “Argumenty i Fakty”, its heading was called “Diagnosis of Koklyushkin.”