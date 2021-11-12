Discord CEO says there are no plans to integrate with Ethereum

The Discord messenger “currently has no plans” for integration with the Ethereum blockchain. This was announced by the CEO of the company Jason Citron.

Thanks for all the perspectives everyone. We have no current plans to ship this internal concept. For now we’re focused on protecting users from spam, scams and fraud. Web3 has lots of good but also lots of problems we need to work through at our scale. More soon. – Jason Citron (@jasoncitron) November 11, 2021

On November 8, in response to the publication by the founder of the Not Boring project, Packie McCormick, about the possible development of Discord in the Web 3.0 ecosystem, Citron posted a screenshot showing the connection of third-party Ethereum wallets like MetaMask to the messenger.

Users reacted negatively to the CEO’s hint. Some statedthat in this way Discord encourages pyramid schemes, and encouraged others to cancel Nitro’s subscription.

TL; DR don’t leave the Discord platform whenever they officially implement N / F / T and cry / pto wallet support Cancel your Nitro and put stress on their servers, they will start to heavily lose money. https://t.co/eZGrvG8kgp – AB1 (7 days 🎂) (@SySAmii_) November 9, 2021

Nitro is a premium Discord service that costs $ 9.99 per month ($ 4.99 for the budget Nitro Classic). Subscription holders get extended download and server limits, animated avatars, and more.

According to The Wall Street Journal, in 2020 the company’s revenue was $ 130 million. Most of this amount came from subscription income.

As a reminder, in February 2021, Kaspersky Lab specialists discovered that scammers steal cryptocurrency and personal data of Discord users under the guise of distributing bitcoin or Ethereum.

