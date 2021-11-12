Discord will not integrate with Ethereum

Messenger Discord has revisited plans for cryptocurrency integration after the initial announcement caused a backlash from users.

Discord creator Jason Citron posted a screenshot on Monday showing the ability to connect the messenger to wallets on the Ethereum blockchain.

“Thank you all for your feedback,” he wrote today. – We are not currently planning to launch this internal concept. For now, we remain focused on protecting users from spam and fraud. Web3 has many benefits, but also many challenges that need to be addressed at our scale. Look for more information shortly. “

After the announcement was published, a number of users promised to cancel paid subscriptions and called for a boycott of Discord. The most popular messenger is in the gaming community. The main reasons for the boycott were the harm of cryptocurrencies to the environment and the lack of attention of developers to the actual problems of users. Also, a long-standing cause of conflict between the two communities is video cards, the demand for which in mining leads to shortages and higher prices.

“It’s curious how much the gaming community hates the cryptocurrency community. But how does this fit in with the fact that more and more esports teams are receiving sponsorship from cryptocurrency companies? ” – wrote a crypto investor and author of publications Hasu.

