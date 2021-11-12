Disney Finds Replacement for Nicolas Cage: Latin American Lisette Alexis Starts Lead Role in National Treasure

Aspiring actress Lisette Alexis (“Total Eclipse”) approved for the lead role in the series “National treasure“for streaming service Disney +…

The project will “expand the film franchise” and tell the story of a young 20-year-old heroine named Jess Morales – a Hispanic woman with a genius and inventive mind, who has a natural talent for solving puzzles. In the story, she and her friends will go on an adventure of her life to uncover the family secret of the past and find the lost Pan American treasure.

In the television sequel to the series, Jess will take over from Benjamin Gates, the protagonist of the original dilogy played by By Nicholas Cage … Whether Cage himself will look into the show with at least a small cameo is not specified.

The script for the show is written by the authors of the first two films Marianne and Cormac Wibberlyand the directors John Turteltaub and Jerry Bruckheimer act as executive producers. The pilot episode will be directed by Mira Nair (“New York, I love you”).

The start date of filming and release has not yet been disclosed.

In addition to the series, a full-fledged third part of “Treasures of the Nation” with the old cast is also in development, but nothing has been heard about it for a long time.

Read also: Two Tomb Raider Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Next Year…