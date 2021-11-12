https://ria.ru/20211112/dtp-1758743020.html

Doctors talked about the state of actress Safonova after an accident

Doctors talked about the state of actress Safonova after an accident – Russia news today

Doctors talked about the state of actress Safonova after an accident

Actress Elena Safonova, who got into an accident in Moscow, remains in the Sklifosovsky Research Institute in a state of moderate severity, the medical facility told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

2021-11-12T13: 48

2021-11-12T13: 48

2021-11-12T14: 08

society

Moscow

the culture

Elena Safonova

incidents

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758458814_0-0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_73fb449783951b6f3ecac32bb62f5001.jpg

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Actress Elena Safonova, who got into an accident in Moscow, remains in the Sklifosovsky Research Institute in a state of moderate severity, RIA Novosti told RIA Novosti. On Wednesday, a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti that the actress from the film “Winter Cherry” Elena Safonova Prospect Mira in Moscow. Later, the medical institution told the agency that the condition of the actress is assessed as moderate. “The condition is moderate, temperature 36.6”, – said the agency’s interlocutor.

https://ria.ru/20211110/dtp-1758457285.html

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758458814_741:3472:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_46ade7f479775b0d3161bb63a11da322.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, moscow, culture, elena safonova, incidents