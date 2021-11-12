https://ria.ru/20211112/dtp-1758743020.html
Doctors talked about the state of actress Safonova after an accident
Doctors talked about the state of actress Safonova after an accident – Russia news today
Doctors talked about the state of actress Safonova after an accident
Actress Elena Safonova, who got into an accident in Moscow, remains in the Sklifosovsky Research Institute in a state of moderate severity, the medical facility told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021
2021-11-12T13: 48
2021-11-12T13: 48
2021-11-12T14: 08
society
Moscow
the culture
Elena Safonova
incidents
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758458814_0-0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_73fb449783951b6f3ecac32bb62f5001.jpg
MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Actress Elena Safonova, who got into an accident in Moscow, remains in the Sklifosovsky Research Institute in a state of moderate severity, RIA Novosti told RIA Novosti. On Wednesday, a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti that the actress from the film “Winter Cherry” Elena Safonova Prospect Mira in Moscow. Later, the medical institution told the agency that the condition of the actress is assessed as moderate. “The condition is moderate, temperature 36.6”, – said the agency’s interlocutor.
https://ria.ru/20211110/dtp-1758457285.html
Moscow
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758458814_741:3472:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_46ade7f479775b0d3161bb63a11da322.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, moscow, culture, elena safonova, incidents
Doctors talked about the state of actress Safonova after an accident