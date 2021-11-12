Dogecoin hit $ 68,000 per coin.

The price was around $ 64,600.

On Wednesday, October Inflation Index peaked at $ 68.50 per coin.

The second largest coin in the world traded around $ 4,720.

According to CoinDesk, the coin was trading at about 26 cents per coin.

To avoid the expected wind, Mizuho Securities USA told clients that investors may be better off owning Bitcoin directly versus buying shares. Coinbase Global.

According to the note, these winds have been labeled as increased competition and an ongoing cryptocurrency exchange.

Miyoso has a neutral recommendation on the stock. Coinbase and a target price of $ 300. According to CoinDesk, Coinbase traded about $ 339 per share.

Analyst Daniy Dolev said the decline in profitability is still the main factor for Coinbase, and is not limited to one market condition. results Coinbase and bitcoins have been similar since the last day of trading on April 14.

Since then, there has been an increase of 2%, and Coinbase funds about the same amount.

In other news, Binance temporarily suspended DOGE withdrawal following the update, the company said on Thursday.

According to CoinDesk, the company said it had a small question but did not elaborate.

Some users claim that the crypto exchange first initiated the withdrawal dogecoin without their consent, and now asks these users to return dogecoinwhich they do not currently have in their Binance accounts.

Binance is trying to solve the problem.