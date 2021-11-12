Downey Jr. unsubscribed from fellow Marvel actors and caused fans to panic

The 56-year-old Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. has unfollowed his Marvel colleagues on Instagram, including 25-year-old Tom Holland and 40-year-old Chris Evans, with whom he is very friendly. News of this spread on the Internet, writes the New-York Post.

Separately, the fans were strained by the fact that the demonstrative unsubscription took place against the backdrop of the upcoming premiere of “Black Widow” with Scarlett Johansson.

It looks like the end of the Marvel era, – wrote on Twitter a fan.

Another fan demanded that Downey Jr. rejoin the cast. The actor himself will no longer play the role of Iron Man in the MCU. The last film he starred in, Avengers: Endgame, was released in 2019.













Despite this, he actively followed his colleagues in the film on social networks, constantly commenting on their posts. Fans hope that some trick was the reason for unsubscribing, and soon the actor will reveal all the cards.

Earlier, the Golden Raspberry Hollywood anti-award revealed the list of nominees – the worst actors and films of 2020. Among the contenders for the “Worst Actor of the Year” was Robert Downey Jr. for the film “The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle.”