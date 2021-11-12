Ed Sheeran and Julia Roberts shared a hotel room for 14 days to save on quarantine

Actors self-isolate in Australia, in a hotel, where they charge from 6 thousand dollars per night.

British pop musician and actor Ed Sheeran, who arrived in Australia with his family, spent a 14-day quarantine in the Sweven Estate hotel room with actress Julia Roberts and two other guests. Reported by the Daily Mail.

The material says that the cost of one night in the hotel costs 6 thousand dollars, and the actor decided in this way to “save” on accommodation.

The group lived on a luxurious estate from March 6 to 20, it included Ed’s wife Cherry Seaborn, their seven-month-old daughter Lyra Antarctica, Hollywood star Julia Roberts and two other guests. The structure in question has five bedrooms, an infinity pool, a freestanding cottage and views of the Hawkesbury region.

The price includes the costs of partial security and the presence of the police.

Julia Roberts flew to Australia as she prepares to start filming the political thriller Gazlit, where she will partner with Sean Penn. As for Ed Sheeran, he came to speak at a memorial service for music promoter Michael Goodinski, with whom he had been friends for many years.

During the farewell ceremony, Ed Sheeran sang his hit single Castle On The Hill, who loved Gudinski and later burst into tears while performing a new song called Visiting Hours about his daughter Lyra. He wrote it just during quarantine.

As previously reported, Ed Sheeran became a father for the first time in August. The actor had a girl named Lyra Antarctica.

We will remind, earlier it became known that Julia Roberts’ niece – actress Emma Roberts – showed her first child. For the first time, the media started talking about Roberts’ pregnancy in June last year, but she herself was in no hurry to confirm these rumors. The first photos, which showed a rounded belly, the actress shared in August.