Elon Musk said that breaking even and increasing production volumes will be a real test for Rivian

The meteoric rise of Rivian’s capitalization, which has already exceeded $ 105 billion, is now being compared by many with the dynamics of the Tesla stock price, so the head of the latter inevitably draws similar analogies. Even before the public offering of Rivian shares, he sarcastically about single deliveries of electric vehicles of this brand, and now he said that breaking even would be a real test for the young competitor.

Strictly speaking, Rivian was founded in 2009, even before Tesla itself went public. At first, Rivian focused on the idea of ​​creating an electric sports car, like Tesla in those years, but in 2012, a course was taken to create electric pickups and SUVs, in many ways this change was initiated by one of the early investors in Rivian capital. The company now has orders for 55,400 electric vehicles, at the current production rate it will take at least two years to satisfy them, but by the end of the decade Rivian expects to produce a million cars a year.

RJ Scaringe, 38, Rivian founder, now holds 17.6 million shares in his hands, CNBC explains, with a market value of $ 2.2 billion. In terms of capital structure, the Rivian CEO’s influence on decision making higher than that of Elon Musk inside Tesla, as the alleged opponents of the Rivian founder would have to push through their decision with the votes of about 80% of Class B shareholders in order to gain the upper hand.

Elon Musk, as noted by Reuters, could not resist making new comments about Rivian. According to him, there were hundreds of young companies in the automotive sector on the market, but only Tesla has become an American automaker that has managed to achieve mass production of cars over the past hundred years and break even. The last event, by the way, took place not so long ago, and the main part of the period of active activity of Tesla remained unprofitable. Perhaps this example inspires Rivian investors, because so far the company only brings losses, even having received the first revenue of $ 1 million in the previous quarter.

“I hope that they will be able to reach mass production and break even, this will be a real test”, – Elon Musk said kindly from Twitter pages. By the end of the second day of trading in Rivian shares, the company managed to become the second largest automaker by capitalization in the United States, eclipsing corporations with more than a century of history.