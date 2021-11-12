https://ria.ru/20211111/fortpost-1758645446.html

Erdogan announced the transformation of Greece into a US outpost

Erdogan announced the transformation of Greece into a US outpost

Erdogan announced the transformation of Greece into a US outpost

The creation of an American military base in the Greek city of Alexandroupolis suggests that Greece has become an outpost of the United States, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said. RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

ANKARA, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The creation of an American military base in Alexandroupolis, Greece suggests that Greece has become an outpost of the United States, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said. “The military bases of Greece are used by the US. There are so many of them that they cannot be counted. Greece has practically become an outpost of America. Therefore, the base in Dedeagache (Alexandroupolis. – Ed.) – only a small part. Why is this happening? We are talking about this with (US President Joe) Biden. But there is no answer. Greece’s behavior in the region is wrong, “Erdogan said at a press conference in Ankara. According to him, Turkey, Greece and the United States as NATO members must agree on this issue. “Why, as NATO members, we cannot agree with each other? In terms of financial support and military power, after the United States, we are the most contributors to NATO. Greece is not even close there. We are insurance in the region, “the Turkish leader added. Under the new Greek-American defense agreement, the United States will receive several military bases, including in Alexandroupolis. Experts believe that the agreement is directed against Russia. In particular, former Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said that by handing over Greek territories to the Americans in order to provoke Russia, Greece is being drawn into scenarios hostile to Russia. The Greek government says US bases will protect the country in the event of a Turkish attack.

USA

Greece

Russia

2021

