Estonia intends to stretch 130 km of barbed wire along border with Russia – Gazeta.Ru

Estonian Defense Minister Kalle Laanet said that the country plans to place 130 km of barbed wire on the border with Russia to avoid a “hybrid attack”. It is reported by RIA News” with reference to the department.

According to the ministry, Estonia fears that migrants from Belarus may enter the country through Russia. According to Laanet, Belarus continues to aggravate the migration crisis on the border with Poland and Lithuania, so measures must be taken to protect the borders.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky statedthat from November 13, a coordination group from among the security forces will start working on the border with Poland to resolve migration issues. He announced this in a telephone conversation with his Polish colleague Mariusz Kaminsky.

Recently, the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border has worsened. About 3 thousand refugees from the countries of the Middle East and Africa approached the borders of Poland from Belarus. Illegal migrants legally enter Belarus, from where they flee to the European Union.

The migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU countries began in the summer of 2021 after Lukashenka announced that he would weaken control over the flows of illegal migrants amid another aggravation of relations with Western countries.