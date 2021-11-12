Estonian prime minister named a way to leave Lukashenka’s regime without money – Gazeta.Ru

Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas believes that the European Union should continue to impose sanctions against the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. She stated this in an interview with the publication Politico…

“From our intelligence, we can see that the sanctions really work. Sanctions that hurt the regime will matter because it will eventually run out of the money it needs to pay salaries to the people at the border. For example, the police or the security forces, ”explained Callas.

She also called the situation on the border of Poland and Belarus “very alarming” and affected the other Baltic countries.

Earlier it became known that the European Union actively calls on Russia to influence the Belarusian authorities, but is refused.

Recently, the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border has worsened. About 3 thousand refugees from the countries of the Middle East and Africa approached the borders of Poland from Belarus. Illegal migrants legally enter Belarus, from where they flee to the European Union.

Earlier it was reported that the British military will help Poland to strengthen the fence on the border with Belarus.