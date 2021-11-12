Ethereum cryptocurrency: what it is and how it differs from bitcoin

Ethereum (or “ether”) is the second most popular cryptocurrency and the largest market share, the concept of which was proposed by the Canadian-Russian programmer Vitaly Buterin. It is called a competitor to bitcoin, and many experts predict that in the future “ether” will surpass “cue ball”…

Read about what “ether” is, how it differs from bitcoin and how the cryptocurrency exchange rate has changed – read the material OBOZREVATEL.

How is “ether” different from bitcoin?

Disputes between specialists regarding which of the cryptocurrencies is better, more convenient, more promising have been going on for a long time. And despite the growth in the cost of both “ether” and bitcoin, they are unlikely to subside in the near future.

Bitcoin is a very convenient way to store and transfer funds. In the same time “ether” is more mobile and has a wider range of actions… It can be borrowed, invested, deposited. And smart contracts allow you to do this. Bitcoin does not have them.

Video of the day

Ethereum vs Bitcoin: which one is better and what will happen next?

One of the key differences is that “ether” has unlimited emission (limit on the number of coins issued). In addition, the block processing speed for ETH is much faster – 12 seconds, for the “cue ball” – up to 10 minutes.

As many crypto experts say, Ethereum will “overtake” Bitcoin in the future due to its extensive functionality. Representatives of the financial holding JPMorgan from the USA have repeatedly stated that the future of cryptocurrencies belongs to “ether”. There explain Ethereum has more stable liquidity…

Also called an advantage less dependence on Ethereum from the derivatives market. This is because cryptocurrency has a higher spot turnover than bitcoin.

Cryptocurrencies have a stronger demand base. “Ethereum has long enjoyed higher transaction rates on the public blockchain than Bitcoin, probably in no small part due to increased activity on DeFi and other platforms,” ​​JPMorgan said.

According to the forecast of the analyst of the NewsBTC portal Reinaldo Marquez, in the long term Ethereum will grow to $ 20-40 thousand…

But even if “ether” becomes more popular than bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency will definitely continue to exist… Crypto enthusiasts consider it, in contrast to “ether”, as a long-term investment instrument, and some call bitcoin “digital gold”.

Course history – 2015-2021

As evidenced by the first historical records, on August 7, 2015, ETH was added to the Kraken crypto exchange, and the rate was already as much as $ 2.77 per coin. But already after 3 days the cost dropped to $ 0.68… As Currency.com explains, this is likely due to the rapid sales orchestrated by early investors.

In a few days, the interest of investors inflated the price to $ 1.8, and at this point the coin lasted 3 days. But the next local peak of “ether” was recorded almost six months later.

At the beginning of 2016, the exchange rate rose sharply – more than 10 times, and the capitalization of the cryptocurrency reached $ 1 billion. But after that the “ether” was in for a decline. Serious correction of the coin rate has collapsed the price to $ 7.3…

Already in 2017, the rate began to grow steadily, and by February 23 it had already reached $ 13 per coin. The price rose even more after Ethereum was added to the eToro trading platform. In March, the cost was already $ 40-50…

The largest growth in 2017 occurred in December, when the rate soared to $ 800. But soon there was a drop to $ 500-600.

In January 2018, Ether hit the historic mark, reaching $ 1400. But then the exchange rate depreciated again. In February, the cost dropped to $ 900, and even later – to $ 380. Some time later the price stabilized and rose to the level of $ 830 per coin…

At the end of the year, the rate was at the lows – $ 140 per coin – “ether” collapsed 10 times. In 2019, the course stood still, there were no abrupt shifts. At the peak of growth, the cost was $ 280-300, but at the end of the year, the cryptocurrency collapsed again – to $ 145.

In 2020, Ethereum has risen in price by 460%. Although the beginning of the year cannot be called successful for sure. In March, the price dropped even to $ 90, but after that a sharp rise began, and “ether” reached $ 1200.

“Ether” in 2021 already several times broke my cost record… In mid-April, it crossed the psychologically important milestone of $ 2500, and on May 12, the rate soared to a historic point of $ 4300. In November, the exchange rate began to rise sharply again, Ethereum hits record high of $ 4825…

How mining works and how it works – read the material;

how to start a bitcoin wallet and what types are there – read here.

OBOZREVATEL previously reported that mining Ethereum in 2021 brought in much more profit than mining the first cryptocurrency. Since the beginning of the year, the production of ETH has brought in $ 3.4 billion more than Bitcoin.