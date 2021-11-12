EU gas market was not afraid of Lukashenka’s threats

The cost of gas futures in Europe remained at the level of $ 830-860 per 1,000 cubic meters after the statement of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko about the possibility of blocking the transit of Russian gas through Belarus in response to the expansion of EU sanctions against Minsk, according to data from the ICE Futures exchange.

Nevertheless, the value of the December futures on the Dutch TTF hub rose to $ 885 after Lukashenka’s words, and then fell to $ 860 per 1,000 cubic meters.

December futures rose in price from 12:54 to 12:58 by 1.4% to $ 848, after which it fell to $ 837. From 13:00 to 13:09, the price increased by 2.8% to $ 860, but by 13:19 the price had fallen. Horse racing in the range of $ 20-30 occurs throughout the day.

In general, December futures rose in price by 1.5% to $ 845 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Meanwhile, Gazprom announced on November 9 that it had approved and began implementing a plan to inject gas into five European underground storage facilities.

In turn, European Commissioner for Economics Paolo Gentiloni said that the European Union should not be afraid of “threats” from Lukashenka.

For his part, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas noted that the EU will expand sanctions against Belarus for transporting migrants to Europe.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have accused Belarus of creating a migration crisis in Europe. Poland introduced a state of emergency in the areas bordering Belarus, and the army and the police were involved in protecting the border.

Lukashenko noted earlier that Minsk does not intend to restrain the flow of migrants to the EU, since Belarus has “neither money nor strength” for this because of Western sanctions. At the same time, Lithuania, Poland and Latvia forcibly expel migrants to Belarus.