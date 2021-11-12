Everything We Know About Thor: Love and Thunder

For the fourth film about the Marvel god of thunder and lightning, neither Iron Man nor Captain America had such attention. The last time we saw Thor was in Avengers: Endgame, where he hung out with the Guardians of the Galaxy in space and bravely saved the Earth.

The fourth part about his adventures was called “Thor: Love and Thunder”, and it should be the last film in the “Thor” franchise. Now we will tell you everything that we know about the picture at the moment.

Cast

Naturally, Chris Hemsworth will return to the role of the main Marvel Thunderer, and we will also see Russell Crowe, who will become the god Zeus. Incidentally, this will be the first appearance of Greek mythology in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to Crowe and Hemsworth, Christian Bale will appear in the film – he will turn out to be a villain nicknamed Gorr, the Slayer of the Gods. As you might guess, this character is opposed to the gods and wants their death.

Unfortunately, Tom Hiddleston will not return to the role of Loki, because, as we know, he was killed in the movie “Avengers: Infinity War” by the bloodthirsty Thanos. But now Loki can be seen in the series of the same name on Disney +.

We’ll also see Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Jamie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Matt Damon and even Natalie Portman as Nurse Jane Foster. In short, the lineup is quite stellar. According to Taiki Waititi (he is the director of the film), in the fourth part, Portman will become the Mighty Thor. What this means and how is it even possible, we will find out next year.

Plot

Despite the fact that the film has been made, we still know very little about its plot. As mentioned above, the last time we saw Thor traveling through space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. The head of Asgard at that time was the Valkyrie, whom the god of thunder and lightning left to restore order during his absence.

We will definitely see how the heroine Natalie Portman will receive the power of the gods with the help of Thor’s hammer. It is unknown to what extent the event will be key, but it definitely raises a lot of questions from fans of the franchise. Taika Waititi commented on this plot twist a few years ago, saying that it will be filled with incredible emotions, love and thunder. In addition, the director stated that the fourth part will be “the craziest thing” he has ever done.

Filming

In May of this year, the shooting of the fourth part of “Torah” was completely finished, and now the film is at the stage of post-production. Initially, it was assumed that the premiere of the picture will take place on November 5, 2021 – this was reported back at the Comic-Con festival in 2019. But then the world was taken over by the coronavirus, and all plans fell through. Now the release of the picture is scheduled for May 5, 2022.