Extended DS 7 Crossback Elysee prepared for the President of France – Auto Review

France does not have its own Aurus. The current president of the fifth republic, Emmanuel Macron, uses almost serial cars Peugeot 5008 and Renault Espace for transportation. And for the inauguration ceremony in 2017, a slightly modified DS 7 Crossback Presidentiel SUV was prepared, which differed from the commercial car only with a large sunroof and a few decor. But now a slightly more serious technique has been prepared for Macron.

This is again the DS 7 SUV, although this time the amount of modifications is much more impressive. First, the all-wheel drive hybrid version of the E-Tense 300, which was not yet available in 2017, was the donor for the presidential DS 7 Crossback Elysee model. The 1.6 turbo four and a separate electric motor on the rear axle produce a total of 300 hp. Secondly, the crossover has been lengthened by 200 mm: the wheelbase now reaches 2938 mm, and the total length is 4790 mm. The whole increase, as usual, went to the passengers of the second row.

And thirdly, the DS 7 Crossback Elysee is armored. And this can be seen in the massive frames of the windshield and side windows. The manufacturer does not give the level of protection of the car, but it is low: judging by the company photographs, the thickness of the side windows is not that great. And a hybrid setup with a 1.6 engine is hardly designed for a very heavy car.

In the cabin, in the back row, instead of the standard three-seater sofa, separate seats with electric drive, heating and ventilation are installed. Between them is a massive central tunnel with a remote control for chairs and lights, there are document holders, a phone charger and USB connectors.

The DS 7 Crossback Elysee is painted in the traditional color of the French president’s Ink Blue, has 20-inch wheels, folding flagpoles on the front fenders and special signals behind the radiator grill. In addition, numerous nameplates with the French tricolor and the letters RF (i.e. République Française) are installed on the body and in the cabin.

The special car has already entered service in the presidential garage, and its public debut took place today at a ceremony in honor of the Compiegne armistice, which took place on November 11, 1918. By the way, if everything is more or less clear with the choice of the brand (DS is the most prestigious French brand), then the choice of the crossover is surprising. But in reality, everything is simple: the DS 7 Crossback model is produced in France, while the larger DS 9 sedan is made in China and delivered to Europe from there.