Families with children will be exempted from home sales tax on five conditions

In the summer of 2021, Putin drew attention to the fact that families who had a second or subsequent children before the expiration of a five-year term of ownership of an apartment, which had become small for them, suffer from the obligation to pay the tax. He instructed the government and the State Duma to develop amendments to eliminate this injustice by December 1. As planned by the authorities, not all families with several children should receive the tax break, namely those who intend to improve their living conditions by selling one apartment to buy a new one within one year.

Conditions for tax relief

As follows from the text of the amendments, the Ministry of Finance proposes to exempt income from the sale of a room, apartment, residential building, part of an apartment or a house, regardless of the length of time that the property is owned, subject to the simultaneous observance of five conditions:

the taxpayer or his spouse is the parents of two or more minor children (or children under 24 years old if they are studying full-time);

the new property must be purchased in the same calendar year in which the old one was sold or no later than April 30 of the following year; if we are talking about a contract of equity participation in construction, then the contract must be paid in full;

the total area of ​​the acquired premises or its cadastral value must be greater than in the sold object;

the cadastral value of the sold housing should not exceed 50 million rubles;

at the time of the sale of the dwelling neither the taxpayer nor his children should own another dwelling, the total area of ​​which is more than 50% of the area of ​​the dwelling purchased.

It is assumed that the amendments will come into force on the date of the official publication of the federal law and will apply to income received starting from the tax period of 2021.

Difficulty meeting all criteria

The amendments are of a social nature, as conceived by their initiators, believes Alexander Zemchenkov, a leading lawyer in the Tax Disputes practice of Lemchik, Krupsky and Partners. “The introduction of the norm will help families with two or more children to improve their living conditions faster without additional losses on paying taxes,” he notes.

However, even now it is not necessary that personal income tax is paid from the entire amount received from the sale of an apartment. If the seller bought the property himself and can document the expenses incurred (the amount is always specified in the contracts), then the tax base will be reduced to the difference between the purchase and sale price. For example, if the apartment was bought for 5 million rubles. two years ago, and now it was sold for 6 million rubles, then 1 million rubles will be considered income, and a tax of 13% will be charged from it, that is, 130 thousand rubles will have to be paid. In addition, the tax paid can be returned in the form of a property deduction if it is impossible to prove the purchase costs, the lawyer reminds.

“Real estate prices are going up, so sometimes, even when the purchase costs are confirmed, there is a big tail from which you have to pay tax, and this is a loss for the taxpayer. At the same time, waiting for the expiration of the required period of ownership is sometimes also unprofitable, as a lucrative offer may turn up, you urgently need to sell an apartment and get money to buy a new one, but you don’t want to lose on taxes, ”adds Zemchenkov.

At the same time, the requirement for the simultaneous observance of five conditions reduces the number of potential beneficiaries of benefits, says Galina Hamburg, head of the property relations practice at Amuleks. “Few of the taxpayers fall under these criteria (all the more so under all at once), and such tax relief is unlikely to affect the general population,” she says.

Most real estate sellers do not pay income tax, trying to meet the tenure period or prove the cost of buying an apartment, which is not difficult with the correct execution of the purchase and sale transaction and the popularity of mortgages, the lawyer notes.