Family tree of Kate Middleton from her brothers to cousin Ellen DeGeneres

Many people know Kate Middleton’s children – 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte and 3-year-old Prince Louis – but there are other family members who also form part of her circle of confidants. These are, undoubtedly, parents, brothers and sisters, which will also be interesting for fans of the royal family to learn about. For example, did you know that in 1987, when their daughter-turned-duchess was only five years old, Kate’s parents started a party company called Party Pieces? Or that they are actually related to Ellen DeGeneres? Here’s what you need to know about Kate Middleton’s family tree:

Michael and Carol Middleton

1. Michael Middleton (dad)

Catherine’s father, aka Michael Francis Middleton, was born in Leeds, England, to a wealthy Yorkshire family associated with the British aristocracy. In his youth, he studied at Clifton College in Bristol, and then worked as a dispatcher for British Airways, where he eventually met his wife (more on her later). Before his eldest daughter became the Duchess of Cambridge, the 72-year-old man was awarded the coat of arms as head of the family. It is also important to note that he has an excellent relationship with his son-in-law, William, who, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, affectionately calls Kate’s father “Mike“And sometimes even”dad“.

2. Carol Middleton (mother)

Carol was born to Dorothy Harrison and Ronald Goldsmith and is the youngest of two children (her brother Gary is the founder of a successful IT recruiting company). Carol grew up in London before meeting Michael while working as a flight attendant for British Airways. With some help from her husband, Carol started the family-owned party company when she was on maternity leave. Fun fact: Mrs. Middleton once told reporters that she was vegan or “flexitarian”, That is, she tries to adhere to vegan principles in her diet, but not when it is impolite to tell the owner that you cannot eat what he gives you. Pretty sane approach.

3. Pippa Middleton (sister)

Philip Charlotte (now we know where she got that name) Middleton is the middle child of parents Carol and Michael. The girl became known primarily for her refined taste. Philippe, 37, previously graduated from the University of Edinburgh before pursuing a career in public relations and event management. Like her other siblings, Pippa worked for a while in the family business. In 2017, she tied the knot with James Matthews and is now raising two children: Arthur Michael William Matthews and his sister Grace Elizabeth James.

4. James Middleton (brother)

The younger brother of Kate and Pippa is named James. The 34-year-old entrepreneur is known to be very fond of animals, especially dogs. He owns the marshmallow company Boomf and also founded a dog food company called Ella & Co (named after one of his pets). The brand produces freeze-dried raw food with healthy, natural ingredients. As for his personal life, James is now engaged to French financier Alize Tevne. The couple had to publicly tell each other “Yes»Last year, but because of the pandemic, they had to cancel everything. Nevertheless, Alize and James have already bought a joint new house.

5. Ellen DeGeneres (cousin)

We know that you are now thinking something like “Oh really“. Well, according to DeGeneres herself and a letter from the New England Historical Genealogical Society, it is. The 63-year-old comedian revealed on her 2011 show that she is the Duchess’s 15th cousin. The two are linked through a man named Sir Thomas Fairfax and his wife Agnes Gascoigne, who lived in the United Kingdom in the early 1500s.

Photo source: Gettyimages



