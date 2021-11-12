Federal Penitentiary Service asked to replace Sobol’s conditional sentence with a real one

The FSIN asks to replace Sobol’s punishment in the case of unlawful entry into a house associated with an alleged FSB officer, one of the defendants in a journalistic investigation into the circumstances of Navalny’s poisoning

Love Sable

(Photo: Sergey Karpukhin / TASS)



The Simonovsky Court of Moscow received a case on the cancellation of the suspended sentence for Lyubov Sobol, a former lawyer of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (the organization was declared extremist, its activities were banned in Russia, and was declared a foreign agent), RIA Novosti reported.

In April, the Perovskiy District Court of Moscow sentenced Sobol in the case of illegal entry into a dwelling to a year of corrective labor, with a conditional deduction of 10% of his salary in favor of the state. The defense appealed, but the court ruled in favor of the prosecution. Now the Federal Penitentiary Service has applied to the court with a request to change the decision in this case and sentence Sobol to real correctional labor.

RBC turned for a comment to the press service of the Simonovsky court in Moscow, to the lawyer Sobol Vladimir Voronin, and also sent a request to the press bureau of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia.

This criminal case against Sobol is connected with her visit in December 2020 to the house of Konstantin Kudryavtsev, an alleged FSB officer, one of the defendants in a journalistic investigation into the circumstances of the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The case was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 139 of the Criminal Code at the request of Kudryavtsev’s mother-in-law Galina Subbotina.