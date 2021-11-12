Filming of “John Wick 4” has ended – there are new shots with Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen

The pictures appear to have confirmed the title of the film.

Shot from the movie “John Wick III”

The star of the upcoming action movie “John Wick 4” Shamir Anderson has announced the completion of filming. The actor also posted footage from the set, in which he was accompanied by Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen.



Fresh shots will not spoil any plot details, but they can show the image of Reeves, who returned to the role of hitman John Wick. He is wearing a shirt with a tie. But Anderson and Ian lit up, apparently, in their usual clothes. By the way, the photo also captures director Chad Stahelski.

In the footage, you can see a bag with the logo “John Wick 4”, which reveals the possible title of the film – “John Wick 4: Hagakure” (“John Wick 4: Hagakure”). Stuntman Tsvetolyub Iliev showed the same bag. Judging by the fact that already the second team member reveals this name, it may be official, not working.

The film may be released in Russia under the title “John Wick 4”. The third part in Russia was translated as “John Wick 3”, although in the original the film is called “John Wick: Part 3 – Parabellum”.

The title “John Wick 4: Hagakure” refers to Japanese culture and samurai. “Hagakure” is a samurai code of honor, a collection of rules that a warrior must adhere to in life. It is likely that the new film will focus on martial arts and samurai.

The plot of “John Wick 4” has not yet been reported. As expected, after the events of the third part, John Wick will declare war on the Rule of the Clans and the “Continental”. The hero will most likely team up with his old friend, the mysterious hero Donnie Yen. Wick and his buddy have similar fates and the same enemies, so they will surely cooperate.

The film also stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Clancy Brown and Bill Skarsgard.

John Wick 4 is slated to premiere on May 26, 2022.

