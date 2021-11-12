For the first time I agree with Mironenko. What? Yes! | Blogger olga_olga_olga on SPLETNIK.RU on August 30, 2021

Marathon runner Blinovskaya, who celebrated her 40th birthday on a grand scale, said that Jennifer Lopez:

a) “was sent” by her,

bae) “he will sing for free” at her party. What can I say…

Let’s go!

Firstly, I do not believe that Blinovskaya is 40 years old. I give her 50. Fifty years of hard life.

How much will you give this woman? Secondly, if Blinovskaya is not lying, if she really invited Jennifer Lopez to her birthday, but she raised the price tag three times, then all I can say is: “Well done, Jennifer!”

I did the right thing that I didn’t come to humiliate myself for a penny.

Sobchak and Urgant apparently arranged for Blinovskaya’s kopeck. As a result, these two married (not to each other) people had to giggle stupidly and laugh off the demand of “Helen” to “imitate” a kiss on stage, since she “paid them well”. This is their choice.

It looked vulgar and pitiful. I would take it as public humiliation and leave the stage immediately.

Apparently, the simple woman Blinovskaya is not aware that there is an institution of reputation in the Western show business.

Alas, I can’t say that about ours. It is possible to drunkenly cry out to some of our village celebes: “Kiss! I paid you well! ” And Jennifer Lopez sings at the inauguration of the President of the United States.



Blinovskaya, what are you doing? What was splashing in your head when you, like a drunken merchant, declared: “Nothing … will sing for free.” That’s real – what? What are these illusions? And, by the way, while making this statement, did you by any chance burp some okroshka?

Jay Lo is a world-class “A” artist, she is friends with US presidents, is introduced to the Queen of England and is doing a joint project with the Pope.



Where are you, Blinovskaya, with your filler, poorly preserved gingerbread? J. Lo will not come to you. She values ​​her reputation.

If, I repeat, you are not lying, and from the press service of Lopez they really sent you a triple price tag, then this means one thing: “You did not pass the face control. You were politely refused. “

It was not you, Blinovskaya, who sent it. You were sent. You don’t suit them.

Your level is Ksyushad, Ksyundel and others like them. Buy them for a penny. Shout to them: “Kiss on stage!” They are from the log of House 2. This is their level.

Jennifer Lopez is another level.

And the way you, belching okroshka, wander about with your “nothing … will sing for free” proves this.

Who do you think Blinovskaya is? What does she look like in your eyes?