Foreign Ministry expressed concern about the hidden militarization of Svalbard

November 12, 2021

2021-11-12T12: 52

2021-11-12T12: 52

2021-11-12T13: 06

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Moscow is seriously concerned about the visit of a Norwegian warship to Svalbard, perceives it as another step of Oslo in the field of military construction in this territory and hidden militarization, according to the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry. “Thor Heyerdahl.” “The organization of the visit of a Norwegian warship to the archipelago is the next step in Oslo in a series of successive actions to include this territory in the sphere of national military development … Such a demonstration of military force raises serious concern as inconsistent with the spirit of the 1920 Svalbard Treaty. which determined the purely peaceful status of the use of this archipelago, and also contradicts the declared Oslo goal of maintaining low tension in high latitudes, “the message says. a lot of satellite tracking “Svalsat”, technically equipped to perform dual-purpose tasks, as well as the practice of using Longyear airport by Norwegian military transport aircraft “indicate an intensification of the tendency towards covert militarization of the archipelago by the Norwegian side.” on the extension to Svalbard of the Norwegian Law on Ports and Fairways, which implies the use of the archipelago’s infrastructure in the military planning of the defense of Norway, including the reception of reinforcements from NATO allies. , which, however, provides for exceptions for the Norwegian military and their partners in the North Atlantic Alliance, “added the Russian diplomatic service.

