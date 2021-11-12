Former boyfriend Kylie Jenner rapper Tyga accused of beating his girlfriend

Rapper Tyga, who has previously dated Kylie Jenner, has been accused of alleged domestic violence by his girlfriend Camarin Swenson.

Rapper Tyga’s Kylie Jenner (Photo: Craig Barritt / Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Swenson visited the 31-year-old rapper at 3 a.m. Monday. An insider reported that Tyga did not want to see her. The girl was apparently drunk and screaming at his doorstep, after which he let her in to talk.

Swenson told police that the musician at some point used physical force on her and her mother took her away from the artist’s house, after which she reported the incident to the LAPD, who saw the “beatings” and filed a report of domestic violence. Tyga has not been arrested but is due to testify today, TMZ claims.

Tyga (Photo: Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Kamarin posted photos of her alleged injuries on social media. According to her, the rapper himself sent a car for her to bring her to his place, which contradicts the version of the musician’s source.

“I’m so ashamed that it came to this, but I have to stand up for myself,” the 22-year-old wrote, attaching her battered photos.

It is unknown when they broke up. The couple officially announced their relationship on Instagram in the spring, and by July, Swenson had been photographed twice with a large ring on her left hand.

The rapper has been known to have been in a relationship with Kylie Jenner intermittently for two years. They split up completely at the beginning of 2017.

Rapper Tyga’s Kylie Jenner (Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4)