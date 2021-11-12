Free distribution of tokens and updating the bitcoin network: November events :: RBC.Crypto

In the next two weeks, several events will take place in the field of cryptocurrencies at once, which can affect both the cost of individual coins and the market as a whole.

Token Distribution for OMG Network Holders

BOBA Network developers and representatives of the OMG Foundation announced the upcoming BOBA token airdrop for all OMG holders in a 1: 1 ratio. A snapshot of wallets will be held on November 12 at 15:00 Moscow time, the distribution of tokens will take place on November 19.

The BOBA project is a second tier solution for the Ethereum network designed to increase its scalability. BOBA token holders will be able to participate in the development of the project by voting. For BOBA tokens placed on this network, holders will receive a portion of the transaction fees. This airdrop has been supported by a large number of crypto exchanges such as Binance, FTX, GATE.IO, Crypto.com, Huobi and others.

Bitcoin network update

In mid-November, after block 709 632 is mined on the Bitcoin network, the Taproot update is activated. It should improve network scalability, transaction privacy and add the ability to create smart contracts.

This update is compared in importance to the Segregated Witness hard fork that took place in 2017. It is not worth expecting the network to be split into several blockchains, since Taproot has supported more than 90% of miners.

PoA 2.0 update on VeChain mainnet

On November 5, the Proof of Authority 2.0 update was launched on the VeChain testnet. The update is scheduled to launch on the mainnet on November 16 at 11:00 UTC.

The VeChain project offers solutions for businesses in which logistics and supply chain tracking are important. This blockchain uses the Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus algorithm. The POA 2.0 algorithm update is aimed at ensuring the stability of the blockchain, accelerating transactions and their security.

Swipe testnet launch

At the end of November, the Swipe project launches its final testnet. Swipe is a decentralized blockchain with an internal SXP token, Swipe Wallet and Swipe Visa Card.

With the help of Swipe Wallet, users will be able to exchange cryptocurrency, and Swipe Card can be used to pay for purchases, with instant conversion of cryptocurrency to fiat. In August, the Swipe project raised $ 12 million during the ICO.

