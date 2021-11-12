French hydrogen truck to take part in Dakar 2022 – Autoreview

The use of hydrogen as a supplement to electricity has recently become a real mainstream, both among large truck manufacturers and various small companies. So, for example, the French company Gaussin, which began its activity with the construction of terminal tractors, decided to closely engage in the production of hydrogen trucks. And as an advertising platform for their products, the French chose no less than the Dakar rally-marathon.

Even at the race last year, this company supported the French team Rebellion. And at the current rally in Saudi Arabia, he is preparing to exhibit his own team – with a hydrogen truck.

Its appearance looks futuristic even for a racing car: a kind of huge monocab with vertical LED headlights – by this it remotely resembles Moscow buses and electric buses. The design and coloring of this car, by the way, was developed by the famous Italian company Pininfarina.

But the technical stuffing is much more interesting. So, it is known that each axis of this monster has its own 300-kilowatt electric motor, that is, the total power reaches 600 kW (816 hp). The motors get their energy from a battery with a capacity of 82 kW • h, which is recharged in the process of movement from an electrochemical generator with fuel cells with a capacity of 380 kW. For his work, there is 80 kg of compressed hydrogen on board in cylinders.

At the same time, the maximum speed of the truck according to the technical regulations is 140 km / h. According to the developers, the power reserve in such a racing mode should be at least 250 km. And the team will have a special tanker who will be able to replenish the supply of hydrogen in the truck’s cylinders in 20 minutes. However, the creators of the car do not specify what the riders will do if the length of the special stage turns out to be longer, and whether the organizers will allow them to refuel with hydrogen during the stages.

The launch of a hydrogen truck into the race is one of the points in the plan of the organizers of the current Dakar to “green” the race. According to their plan, by 2030 the marathon should become “carbon neutral” – I wonder what the race leaders, in particular our KAMAZ Master team, will answer to this? Well, for Gaussin, the main goal of the project is to promote their future hydrogen on-road trucks.

It is reported that they will use the same technological platform on which the racing model is built. The range will include trucks of different classes, the design for them was also developed by Pininfarina, and their mileage at one gas station will be up to 800 km. The start of production of the serial line is scheduled for the end of next year. Apparently, the company’s current plant in France is being prepared for their release. However, apart from bright statements, there is no specifics on this issue yet.