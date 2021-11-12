From Daddy’s Jacket to 60s Mini: Taking Selena Gomez’s Three New Looks

Selena Gomez

Returning to active creative activity, Selena Gomez again found herself in the center of press attention. The singer gives many interviews and regularly updates her blog, but it seems that this is not enough for the public, therefore, in any city, the paparazzi are on the heels of Selena. Reporting chronicles of recent days have also not been without a celebrity. In just two days, she managed to get into the lenses of the paparazzi in both Los Angeles and New York! We invite you to evaluate the new fashionable images of the singer.

On January 12, Selena was caught leaving Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood. There she and her friends celebrated the release of her new album Rare. On her Instagram, the singer shared several shots of the set table, which included a birthday cake decorated with an inscription with the name of the album.

Selena Gomez

For a party in a narrow circle, Selena chose a casual look with an oversized jacket like from her father’s shoulder, light blue wide jeans with an uneven edge and a white turtleneck. However, the accessory that Gomez carried in her hands attracted the attention of the public: instead of a purse or clutch, you can see a real toaster with a tag with her name.

But women of fashion need not worry: this is not a new trend, but just a gift to Selena from friends, because one of the songs contains the following line:

Saw us getting older, burning toast in the toaster.

The day after the Los Angeles party, Gomez was in New York. There they were waiting for her at once on several filming of the TV show. Selena is now a welcome guest, because in addition to the new album, she presents to the public a new film with her participation, “The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”.

The paparazzi caught Selena at the exit from the studio, where the morning program Live with Kelly and Ryan is taking place. For the live show, Gomez wore a caramel-colored pantsuit from Belgian brand Gauge81, a top from Victor Glemaud and lace-up leather ankle boots from Yuul Yie. The look was complemented by large earrings from Jenny Bird.

And then Selena went to Jimmy Fallon to take part in the filming of The Tonight Show. The new image of the celebrity was very different from the two previous ones, because this time she preferred a completely different color scheme and style.

In front of the cameras, Gomez appeared in a short pale pink dress with a trapezoidal skirt from Miu Miu and silver sandals from Prada. The look was complemented by earrings from Roxanne Assoulin (by the way, their cost is only $ 120!), And the author of the look was stylist Kate Young.

Selena Gomez and Jimmy Fallon

What is your favorite Selena Gomez look?