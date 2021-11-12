https://ria.ru/20201127/bikini-1586464382.html

From Kardashians to Gomez: whose bikini shots get the most likes

From Kardashians to Gomez: whose bikini pictures get more likes – Russia news today

From Kardashians to Gomez: whose bikini shots get the most likes

The Sun has compiled a list of celebrities who receive millions of likes on Instagram for photos in bikinis. RIA Novosti, 27.11.2020

2020-11-27T06: 50

2020-11-27T06: 50

2020-11-27T06: 50

showbiz

stars

celebrities

kimberly kardashian

kylie jenner

Selena Gomez

dua lipa

shakira

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/1a/1586475757_0:76:1080:684_1920x0_80_0_0_6c52e64771020af1cff79925045c2ef6.jpg

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The Sun has compiled a list of celebrities who receive millions of likes on Instagram for photos in bikinis. Selena Gomez In September of this year, singer Selena Gomez posted on social media a photo in a swimsuit, which shows a scar after a kidney transplant. At the same time, the performer did not forget to get into a beautiful pose. As a result, her post received over 13 million likes. Kylie Jenner’s younger sister Kim Kardashian seems to have no competitors left on Instagram in terms of the number of followers. Kylie Jenner’s page has 201 million followers. However, Selena Gomez still managed to get a little ahead of her in the number of likes. The photo in which the TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner appears in a red swimsuit received more than 12 million likes. Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj also knows how to surprise fans. The picture, in which the pregnant singer poses in a bright yellow wig and a two-piece swimsuit decorated with flowers, was appreciated by 11.2 million users. Cardi BHip-hop singer Cardi B (Belkalis Marlenis Almanzar) knows how to shock the audience. In May, the performer of the controversial hit WAP posted a daring post. The picture shows her squatting in an acid-colored bikini and showing off an oversized color tattoo. This post received 7.4 million likes. Dua Lipa’s photo of Dua Lipa, taken during a Caribbean vacation in July, has attracted nearly six million users. Shakira Colombian singer Shakira surprised fans when she told Instagram that the design of the feminine purple bathing suit, in which she poses in the photo, was developed by herself. As a result, her efforts were estimated at 5.5 million likes. Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian is unable to overtake her younger sister Kylie in popularity (192 million users have subscribed to Kanye West’s wife). And, nevertheless, she steadily receives her millions of likes. For example, her 40th birthday snapshot in a tiny white bikini recently garnered over three million likes.

https://ria.ru/20200610/1572697746.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2020

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/1a/1586475757_0-0:1080:810_1920x0_80_0_0_1e7a8b25b92c2bc3b18c8be5b2151415.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

stars, celebrities, kimberly kardashian, kylie jenner, selena gomez, dua lipa, shakira