https://ria.ru/20201127/bikini-1586464382.html
From Kardashians to Gomez: whose bikini shots get the most likes
From Kardashians to Gomez: whose bikini pictures get more likes – Russia news today
From Kardashians to Gomez: whose bikini shots get the most likes
The Sun has compiled a list of celebrities who receive millions of likes on Instagram for photos in bikinis. RIA Novosti, 27.11.2020
2020-11-27T06: 50
2020-11-27T06: 50
2020-11-27T06: 50
showbiz
stars
celebrities
kimberly kardashian
kylie jenner
Selena Gomez
dua lipa
shakira
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/1a/1586475757_0:76:1080:684_1920x0_80_0_0_6c52e64771020af1cff79925045c2ef6.jpg
MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The Sun has compiled a list of celebrities who receive millions of likes on Instagram for photos in bikinis. Selena Gomez In September of this year, singer Selena Gomez posted on social media a photo in a swimsuit, which shows a scar after a kidney transplant. At the same time, the performer did not forget to get into a beautiful pose. As a result, her post received over 13 million likes. Kylie Jenner’s younger sister Kim Kardashian seems to have no competitors left on Instagram in terms of the number of followers. Kylie Jenner’s page has 201 million followers. However, Selena Gomez still managed to get a little ahead of her in the number of likes. The photo in which the TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner appears in a red swimsuit received more than 12 million likes. Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj also knows how to surprise fans. The picture, in which the pregnant singer poses in a bright yellow wig and a two-piece swimsuit decorated with flowers, was appreciated by 11.2 million users. Cardi BHip-hop singer Cardi B (Belkalis Marlenis Almanzar) knows how to shock the audience. In May, the performer of the controversial hit WAP posted a daring post. The picture shows her squatting in an acid-colored bikini and showing off an oversized color tattoo. This post received 7.4 million likes. Dua Lipa’s photo of Dua Lipa, taken during a Caribbean vacation in July, has attracted nearly six million users. Shakira Colombian singer Shakira surprised fans when she told Instagram that the design of the feminine purple bathing suit, in which she poses in the photo, was developed by herself. As a result, her efforts were estimated at 5.5 million likes. Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian is unable to overtake her younger sister Kylie in popularity (192 million users have subscribed to Kanye West’s wife). And, nevertheless, she steadily receives her millions of likes. For example, her 40th birthday snapshot in a tiny white bikini recently garnered over three million likes.
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572697746.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2020
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/1a/1586475757_0-0:1080:810_1920x0_80_0_0_1e7a8b25b92c2bc3b18c8be5b2151415.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
stars, celebrities, kimberly kardashian, kylie jenner, selena gomez, dua lipa, shakira
Selena Gomez
In September of this year, singer Selena Gomez posted on social media a photo in a swimsuit showing a scar after a kidney transplant. At the same time, the performer did not forget to get into a beautiful pose. As a result, her post received over 13 million likes.
Kylie Jenner
Little sister Kim Kardashian seems to have no competitors left on Instagram in terms of the number of followers. Kylie Jenner’s page has 201 million followers. However, Selena Gomez still managed to get ahead of her in the number of likes.
The photo in which TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner appears in a red swimsuit has received more than 12 million likes.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj also knows how to surprise fans. The picture, in which the pregnant singer poses in a bright yellow wig and a two-piece swimsuit decorated with flowers, was appreciated by 11.2 million users.
Cardi B
Hip-hop singer Cardi B (Belkalis Marlenis Almanzar) knows how to shock the audience. In May, the performer of the controversial hit WAP posted a daring post. The picture shows her squatting in an acid-colored bikini and showing off an oversized color tattoo. This post received 7.4 million likes.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa’s photo, taken during a Caribbean vacation in July, has attracted nearly six million users.
Shakira
Colombian singer Shakira surprised fans when she said on Instagram that the design of the feminine purple bathing suit, in which she poses in the photo, was developed by herself. As a result, her efforts were estimated at 5.5 million likes.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian can’t get ahead of her younger sister Kylie in popularity (192 million users have subscribed to Kanye West’s wife). And, nevertheless, she steadily receives her millions of likes. For example, her 40th birthday snapshot in a tiny white bikini recently garnered over three million likes.
Selfie worth a million: viral photos of celebrities on Instagram