Gas supplies through Poland decreased after threats to Lukashenka :: Business :: RBK

Also on Friday morning, gas prices in Europe were growing at trading on the ICE stock exchange. At the TTF hub in the Netherlands, 1,000 cubic meters m of gas cost more than $ 940 (the price increase compared to the opening price was more than 5%).

On the eve, Lukashenka said that he was ready to toughly respond to possible sanctions from the EU and the closure of borders by blocking the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. “We are heating Europe, they are still threatening us that they will close the border. And if we turn off natural gas there? Therefore, I would recommend that the Polish leadership, Lithuanians and other headless people think before speaking, ”the Belarusian president said.

Read on RBC Pro

In response, the EU advised Minsk not to use the issue of the transit of Russian gas as a way to put pressure on diplomatic matters.

The Polish authorities are considering the possibility of completely closing the border with Belarus due to the large number of migrants who have accumulated at the border who want to enter the EU. Earlier, Reuters, citing sources, reported that the European Union is discussing the possibility of introducing additional sanctions against Minsk, since Europe believes that Belarus deliberately provoked this crisis. Poland and Germany were in favor of imposing sanctions.

Reuters learned about EU plans to impose sanctions against Minsk due to migrants



The decline in injection volumes and the threat of Minsk occur against the background of critically low volumes of gas reserves in the largest underground gas storage facilities (UGS) of Gazprom in Europe, Kommersant writes, citing data from European UGS operators. The Rehden and Jemgum storage facilities in Germany, Haidach in Austria have not switched to intensive pumping, the newspaper writes.

On the instructions of President Vladimir Putin, Gazprom was supposed to increase the volume of gas pumped into European storage facilities immediately after filling the Russian ones. However, the Rehden storage facility now has a stock level of 9.58%; on November 9 and 10, only 2.8 million cubic meters were delivered to it. meters of gas, according to Kommersant. The level of reserves in Jemgum is 87.4%, in Haidach – 54.2%, of which gas is being extracted now. Gazprom’s Bergermeer storage facility in the Netherlands is 30.71% full, and gas is also being taken from it.

The average stock level for all storage facilities in the EU is 75.3% (Kommersant cites AGSI + data).