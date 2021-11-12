https://ria.ru/20211112/gaz-1758691648.html

Gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline fell by 40 percent

Gas supplies through the Yamal – Europe pipeline decreased by 40 percent – RIA Novosti, 11/12/2021

Gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline fell by 40 percent

Russian gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline through Poland to Germany are reduced on Friday by about 40%, and through Ukraine they are stable, holding on … RIA Novosti, 11/12/2021

2021-11-12T09: 44

2021-11-12T09: 44

2021-11-12T09: 44

economy

Ukraine

Belarus

gazprom

operator of gts of ukraine

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/1a/1572008037_0:90:3320:1958_1920x0_80_0_0_0ed7f3cd6f56227737e65a59d6bb063b.jpg

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Russian gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline through Poland to Germany are reduced by about 40% on Friday, and through Ukraine are stable, staying at the level of Wednesday and Thursday, according to the data of the German gas transport operator Gascade and the Ukrainian GTS Operator. the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany on Friday morning decreases by about 40% by Thursday – to almost 450 thousand cubic meters per hour, it follows from the data of Gascade. At the same time, Gazprom’s supplies through Ukraine are kept at the level of Wednesday and Thursday: applications for pumping through the Ukrainian The GTS, as well as November 10 and 11, indicate the maximum volume of deliveries within the framework of the company’s contractual obligations – 109 million cubic meters per day. The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, along with Nord Stream and the gas transmission system of Ukraine, is one of the main pipeline gas to Europe. The gas pipeline with a length of more than two thousand kilometers passes through the territory of four countries – Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany – and can pump up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Experts expected an increase in supplies along this export route in connection with Gazprom’s plans to start restoring European underground gas storages (UGS) after the completion of the pumping of storage facilities in Russia on November 8.

https://ria.ru/20211111/gazprom-1758639013.html

Ukraine

Belarus

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/1a/1572008037_295-0:3026:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd33a1067e173dae97c33cfe56cc30d1.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, ukraine, belorussia, gazprom, ukrainian gTS operator, russia