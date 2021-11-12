Gazprom announced its intention to overfulfill transit agreement with Ukraine – RBK

According to Alexey Miller, gas is pumped into underground storage facilities in Europe, including through Ukraine.

Photo: Yuri Smityuk / TASS



The head of “Gazprom” Alexey Miller said that the company is currently fulfilling a plan to pump gas into European underground storage facilities.

“Various routes of gas transportation are used. Including – through the territory of Ukraine. Our obligations under the transit agreement with Ukraine will be exceeded this year. No sooner said than done, ”said Miller, quoted by the press service of Gazprom.

On November 9, Gazprom announced the start of the plan to fill underground storage facilities in Austria and Germany. This happened after the company reached the target gas level in underground storage facilities in Russia.

Gazprom began to fulfill Putin’s request against the backdrop of a new rise in gas prices



On October 27, President Vladimir Putin instructed the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, to increase the volume of gas in European storage facilities. According to the head of state, “the stable and rhythmic fulfillment of contractual obligations will create a favorable situation in the European energy market.”

In the fall, European gas exchange prices began to rise sharply and reach record levels. So, on August 30, the price for 1 thousand cubic meters. m was $ 600, on September 15 – $ 970, and on October 6 it reached its maximum and amounted to $ 1969.

On November 9, the cost of gas was slightly below $ 900 per 1,000 cubic meters. m. This afternoon it was about $ 907.