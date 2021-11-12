https://ria.ru/20211112/gazprom-1758761175.html

Gazprom will overfulfill its plan for gas transit through Ukraine, Miller said

Gazprom will overfulfill the plan for gas transit through Ukraine, Miller said – RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

Gazprom will overfulfill its plan for gas transit through Ukraine, Miller said

Gazprom is fulfilling its plan for pumping into European underground storage facilities, said the head of the company, Alexei Miller. RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

2021-11-12T15: 01

2021-11-12T15: 01

2021-11-12T15: 32

economy

Europe

gazprom

Ukraine

Alexey Miller

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755959737_0:335:2887:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_f60714714783d3f81cf51d258d6c7fe5.jpg

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom is fulfilling its plan to pump gas into European underground storage facilities, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said. Gazprom has approved a plan to pump the company’s gas into European underground storage facilities and is currently fulfilling it. Various routes of gas transportation are used. Including – through the territory of Ukraine, “he said in the corporation’s Telegram channel. He added that the obligations to Kiev for 2021 will be exceeded. The current transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine, concluded for five years, provides for transit in 2021- 2024 40 billion cubic meters per year. The cost of gas in Europe rose sharply in August-September. If in the summer the estimated price of the next futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, by the end of September the figure more than doubled. This is due to several factors: the low occupancy rate of European underground storage facilities, limited supply from the main suppliers and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia. Gas prices reached an all-time high of $ 1,937 on October 6, after which fuel prices began to fall. November – for the first time in a month and a half – the price of futures fell below $ 750 ditch per thousand cubic meters. “Gazprom” on November 9 announced that it had approved and began to fulfill the plan for pumping gas into five European underground storage facilities (UGS) for November, completing pumping into Russian ones. The corresponding order for the company was given by Vladimir Putin. The head of state instructed to increase stocks in storage facilities in Austria and Germany. It is in these two countries that Gazprom has five UGS facilities.

https://ria.ru/20211112/gaz-1758731901.html

https://ria.ru/20211111/gaz-1758524092.html

Europe

Ukraine

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0c/1758772969_0-0:2488:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_0bbd8ea58ffe0669d540ec34ad117cec.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economics, europe, gazprom, ukraine, alexey miller, russia