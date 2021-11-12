GE – peak to section. How the world’s largest company lost assets and leadership and why it’s good for investors

Giant GE, founded by Thomas Edison in 1889, and in the second half of the XX century, under the legendary CEO Jack Welch, who became a symbol of the power of American business and a textbook example of a diversified mega-corporation, is divided into three. Investors applaud – the days of “slow three-deck ships” are over, and GE has not been able to rebuild in time. 20 years ago, it was the most expensive company in the world with a capitalization of $ 400 billion, and now it costs almost four times cheaper and is not even included in the top 50 most expensive US companies. What will happen to her next?

The industrial giant General Electric was decided to be divided into three parts. The final decision was announced this week by the head of the corporation Larry Culp. In 2023, GE Healthcare will become a separate company, and in 2024 – a combined renewable and conventional energy business, to which digital assets will be added. After that, only one direction will remain in the parent GE – the production of aircraft engines GE Aviation, a key contractor of Boeing. Investors took the news with enthusiasm – GE shares in the premarket soared by 15% after the announcement, and this is not the limit: RBC Capital Markets estimated the potential upside of the news at 20%, Deutsche Bank – at 17%. At the exchange trading, its quotes rose by 5%.

20 years ago, GE was the most expensive company in the world with a given capitalization of $ 600 billion, but now it costs four times cheaper and is not even included in the top 50 most expensive companies in the United States. The corporation has completely missed all the growth of stock indices over the past five years – since 2016, the Dow Jones index has doubled, GE has fallen in price twice. GE owes its peak to legendary “manager of the century” Jack Welch, who was at the helm of the company for 20 years, from 1981 to 2001. But he also sowed the seeds of decline – for the business of the 21st century, the structure of the mega-corporation according to Welch turned out to be too cumbersome. “In the era of the digital economy, you need to be flexible and move quickly. You can’t afford to drive a slow, three-deck ship, ”analyst William Blair Co. told Bloomberg. Nick Heymann, who has been with GE for many years. Larry Culp, who took over the company in 2018, had to deal with the accumulated problems and the realization that the empire founded by Welch must be divided. GE’s capitalization stagnated under him too, but it should be noted that it was already a different company. It has shrunk noticeably, from 300,000 employees to 174,000 at the beginning of this year, having completely gotten rid of the production of consumer goods and dropping off almost the entire financial block. The only ones who only benefited from GE’s rushes in the last 20 years were investment banks: in total, since 2000, they have received more than $ 7 billion in commissions for transactions with stocks, bonds, loans and M&A.

Jack Welch is credited with the unprecedented growth and expansion of GE at the end of the last century: suffice it to recall that the once purely industrial company stood at the origins of modern NBC, and almost half of its revenue in the early 2000s came from the financial divisions. Welch, who passed away last year, was a great theorist of business (he owns the concept of “limitless organization”) and management (the principle of “rate and fire”, rank or yank). But it was Welch who turned the industrial giant into a financial too big to fail with a consumer surplus and huge debt. “In those days, the hype around GE shares was almost at the level of what is now surrounding Elon Musk,” Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, professor of the department of management practice at the Yale School of Management, a classic of corporate culture studies, reminded FT. “For decades, CEOs have followed GE’s lead and saw how a stake on assets outside of their factories, TV channels or insurance companies justifies. Like today’s tech giants, their leaders believed that capital flows could be diverted from one direction to another and market storms could be overcome. GE has done this longer and more than others. But in the end, the complex structure only hid problems and miscalculations, ”writes WSJ. GE Capital, in particular, became a cherished “honey jar” for management, into which it was possible to climb in and cover up the failures of divisions, develops the FT theme. The intricacy of the financial part made it possible to “distort the reporting beyond all limits” and show good results to investors. The SEC specifically investigated these practices, but in 2009 GE got off with a $ 200 million fine without pleading guilty. A separate mine under the foundations of the business turned out to be the same rank or yank, when 10% of the workforce was annually fired based on the results of productivity assessments. It turned out that, combined with the company’s sweatshop system, rigorous selection rewarded office intrigue professionals, not newcomers with talent and promise. In the mid-2000s, the system was quietly canceled. Under Welch’s successor Jeffrey Immelt, GE as a whole developed by inertia, barely survived the global financial crisis of 2008 and maintained capitalization by gradually selling off assets. New times came only with the arrival in 2018 of Larry Culp, the first CEO of GE, raised outside the corporation. Former head of a large corporation of medical equipment Danaher and a Harvard lecturer, Culp first wanted not to share GE (which investors immediately insisted on), but to “fix”, writes WSJ. For two years, he took tough measures to put the finances in order, ensuring the payment of $ 75 billion (out of $ 140 billion) of debt with the money raised for the financial block, got rid of biotechnology and aviation leasing – and remained at the head of an overly centralized structure from loosely connected areas. After that, it became finally clear that the amount of GE is less than the terms and that the division is inevitable. The approval process, supported by major investors, was launched this spring. “An investor in health care wants to invest in health care,” the CEO himself explained. “We see a lack of outside investment in each of the three areas, partly because of our structure.” “After removing the debt burden, reforming management and easing the pandemic, there was no reason to wait for anything else. It’s just right, ”Culp said in an interview with Reuters.