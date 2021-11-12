Geely has upgraded the most powerful version of the Coolray crossover :: Autonews

The Chinese company Geely began selling on the home market the upgraded compact crossover BinYue ePro, which in Russia is known as Coolray. According to Autohome, prices for a novelty in China start at 119.8 thousand yuan (approximately 1.35 million rubles at the current exchange rate).

Geely BinYue ePro is the most powerful modification of the model. It is equipped with a hybrid power plant based on a 1.5-liter 177-horsepower gasoline turbo engine, which works in conjunction with an electric motor and a 7-speed “robot” with two clutches. In total, the units produce 258 hp. and 415 Nm of torque.

The electric motor is powered by a lithium battery, which, after modernization, makes it possible to drive exclusively on electric traction 85 km – 23 km more than before.

As part of the restyling, the crossover received a slightly modified front part of the body and other bumpers, and an enlarged display of the multimedia system and a new transmission selector appeared in the cabin.

In Russia, the compact Geely Coolray crossover has been sold since the spring of 2020. The car is available with an uncontested 1.5-liter 150-horsepower three-cylinder engine, working in conjunction with a robotic gearbox with two clutches. Car prices start at 1,406,000 rubles.

