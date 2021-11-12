https://ria.ru/20211112/migrant-1758753638.html

German Foreign Ministry discusses import of migrants to Belarus with airlines

BERLIN, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The German Foreign Ministry said that they are in dialogue with airlines about the import of migrants to Belarus, there are successes, Andrea Sasse, a representative of the German Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing in Berlin. , and with transit countries, as well as with various airlines that airlines transport migrants to Belarus … These negotiations continue and demonstrate, as follows today from some of our data, success, “said Sasse.

