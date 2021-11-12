Germany shocked by unprecedented number of coronavirus infections

Germany is faced with a powerful outbreak of coronavirus: for the first time in a day, more than 50 thousand cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded. At the same time, there are warnings that the country will face 100,000 new deaths if restrictions are not introduced.

The number of cases of coronavirus in Germany has exceeded 50 thousand people a day, and politicians are meeting to discuss the possibility of winter isolation measures, writes the Daily Mail.

The Robert Koch Institute registered 50,196 new cases on Thursday, up from 33,949 daily cases a week earlier. And one of the country’s leading virologists has warned of 100,000 coronavirus deaths this winter unless action is taken.

Christian Drosten of the Charite University Hospital in Berlin said the number of vaccinations in the country needs to be increased quickly to prevent a catastrophe as hospitals cancel routine operations to focus on COVID patients.

Meanwhile, Olaf Scholz, who is expected to become Germany’s next chancellor, has decided to meet with state leaders to discuss new restrictions related to COVID. “Now we need the country to unite in one direction,” Scholz said. “It is very, very important that we take all measures to ensure that we can protect the health of our citizens.”

In Germany, about 67 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid, about the same as in the UK, the Daily Mail notes. Health Minister Jens Spahn said this week that booster shots will eventually be available to everyone, but has not yet announced a timetable for their introduction.

Meanwhile, Olaf Scholz has been criticized for his relative silence about the growing outbreak in Germany, and detractors say he is focused on his party’s quest to form a government rather than dealing with the crisis.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Christian Drosten speaks of the tension that the country’s hospitals are already experiencing. “We have a real emergency now,” said the virologist. “We need to do something immediately.”

More than 96,000 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Germany, according to official figures.

Drosten expects a “very tough winter” unless vaccinations start quickly, and says the German government will need to consider measures “which we really hoped to take.” “We probably need to control infection activity again with contact measures,” he said.

Unlike some other European countries, Germany has refused to make vaccinations mandatory for certain categories of workers. However, the country has struggled to find ways to convince more people to give the shots voluntarily. “We are in a bad situation, we have 15 million people who could have been vaccinated and should have been vaccinated,” Drosten said.

As in other periods of the pandemic, Germany has a patchwork quilt of regional regulations, the Daily Mail says. In most places, access to many indoor spaces and activities is restricted to people who have been vaccinated against the virus, recovered from COVID-19, or recently tested negative – the latter category has now been excluded in some areas. However, the rules are often not followed carefully.

In recent days, several hospitals have said that they are again running at their limits and their intensive care units are so crowded with COVID patients that they cannot accept new patients at the moment.

Charite Hospital said on Tuesday that it had to cancel scheduled surgeries due to the large number of staff caring for people with coronavirus. The authorities said most of the latter patients were not vaccinated.

Christian Drosten acknowledged that broad national restrictions on COVID could face challenges in court, and that he believes people getting boosted are the best long-term solution.

“You can get a booster shot instead of contact restrictions,” says the expert. “I really believe that too.” He also expressed doubts about the rules for entering places known in Germany as 2G and 3G. 3G allows vaccinated (geimpft), recovered (genesen) and negatively tested people (getestet) to enter places such as restaurants and bars. However, Drosten said 3G could put an unvaccinated person at risk of contracting the virus from a vaccinated person.

The virologist also criticized the future government’s plans to bring back free testing as a way to avoid new restrictions.